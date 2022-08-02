Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Just a week after her sistership was handed over to Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Viva took to the water for the very first time today, August 2. The cruise ship, under construction at the Marghera shipyard owned by Fincantieri in Italy, is the second of six Prima-class cruise ships on order with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Several executives of Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri celebrated the major construction milestone at the shipyard.

Norwegian Viva Float Out Ceremony

Although global supply issues have set the construction of Norwegian Viva and her sister Norwegian Prima back somewhat, Norwegian Cruise Line still has enough to celebrate.

After Norwegian Prima was officially handed over by the shipyard to the cruise line last week, there was another occasion to celebrate today, as Norwegian Viva took to the water for the first time.

Photo Copyright: Camilla Bach / Fincantieri

The float-out is an important milestone in the construction of a cruise ship and was celebrated by Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director of Fincantieri, by welding a commemorative coin into the ship.

Norwegian Viva will be Norwegian Cruise Line’s nineteenth cruise ship and the second of six ships in the Prima-class.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line: “The float out of Norwegian Viva has been much anticipated and it’s an incredibly proud day for us all. As our nineteenth ship and the second in our innovative Prima Class, Norwegian Viva continues to represent our ongoing commitment to giving guests the best holiday experience imaginable.”

“With Norwegian Viva’s name meaning ‘to be alive’, and her motto being ‘Live it Up’, we simply cannot wait to put this into practice and welcome guests on board soon for the vacation of a lifetime.”

The float-out marks the completion of the external work of the vessel, such as the striking artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita.

Photo Copyright: Camilla Bach / Fincantieri

Going forward, the focus will be on completing the interior of the 142,500 gross ton cruise ship and the cabins for the 3,215 passengers that will be sailing onboard the ship from mid-2023.

Norwegian Viva’s design is focused on the features that Norwegian Cruise Line is well known for, freedom to move around, an innovative configuration, and energy efficiency by optimizing fuel consumption at sea and reducing the environmental impact.

First Cruise On July 3, 2023

With a slight delay of just over two weeks, Norwegian Viva is expected to make her debut on July 3, 2023. She will spend her inaugural season in Europe, sailing in the eastern and western Mediterranean and Western Europe.

Her maiden voyage will take her from Trieste, Italy, to Athens, Greece. Along the way, the vessel will stop in Ravenna, Italy; Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Mykonos, and Santorini, Greece; and Kusadasi and Istanbul, Turkey, arriving in Athens on July 12.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The European season will be very port-intensive, with the ship also visiting Spain, France, Portugal, the UK, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

On November 16, 2023, the ship is scheduled to begin her first transatlantic crossing, sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, on an 11-day cruise heading to New York City, calling in Madeira, the Azores, and Bermuda along the way.

From Mid-December 2023 through April 2024, Norwegian Viva will be based in Puerto Rico, sailing on a series of eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Through 2027, Norwegian Cruise Line intends to bring out at least four more Prima-Class cruise ships, releasing a new vessel each year.