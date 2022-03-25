Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Moves to Port Canaveral for Caribbean Sailings

Following the cancelation of Norwegian Getaway‘s Baltic sailings this summer due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the ship will instead sail from Port Canaveral from late June through early October. The new Caribbean itineraries are now available to book, and bring a variety of cruise options to eager travelers.

Norwegian Getaway Moving to Port Canaveral

While Norwegian Getaway will still sail a limited number of Baltic itineraries this spring, the bulk of her European itineraries have been canceled and the ship will be redeployed to Port Canaveral, Florida in mid-June instead.

This follows after the cruise line already opted to remove St. Petersburg, Russia, from its Baltic sailings immediately following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first major cruise line to make such sweeping itinerary changes, but other cruise lines have followed suit. Then, on March 15, the line opted to remove Norwegian Getaway from the region entirely.

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock.com

“After further review, we have decided to cancel Norwegian Getaway’s cruises with embarkation dates from June 14, 2022, through and including October 9, 2022,” a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line said.

At the time the cancelation was made and communicated to booked guests and travel partners, replacement voyages and redeployment plans were not yet available.

Now we know the ship will officially depart Europe on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, leaving from Copenhagen, Denmark, on her way to her summer homeport. The 13-day itinerary will stop only in Ponta Delgada in The Azores along the way, before arriving at Port Canaveral on June 27.

Multiple Caribbean Itineraries Available

Norwegian Getaway will now offer a variety of Caribbean itineraries through the summer months, ranging from 5-10 days depending on the sailing date. Highlights of the summer itineraries include:

7-day Great Stirrup Cay and Dominican Republic cruises also visiting St. Thomas and San Juan

9-day Dominican Republic and Antigua cruises with St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and San Juan

5-day Cozumel and Great Stirrup Cay shorter itineraries (2 departures only)

10-day Great Stirrup Cay and Aruba sailings with Ocho Rios, Curacao, and Puerto Plata as well

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock

These options give travelers a wide choice of vacations to choose from, with itinerary lengths, pricing, and departures to suit many different budgets and vacation plans.

The ship will continue to offer previously scheduled Caribbean sailings into November, before she repositions to New York for the winter, where she will offer Bermuda and Caribbean sailings.

Norwegian Getaway will then cross the Atlantic back to Europe in April 2023, homeporting once again in Copenhagen to sail Baltic and northern European itineraries throughout summer 2023.

No matter what itinerary guests choose or when they are sailing, Norwegian Getaway has a great deal to offer. The Breakaway-class vessel was last refurbished in 2019, and has a guest capacity of 3,963, with 1,646 crew members to provide great service to passengers.

On board, guests can enjoy a variety of adventurous features, including the fastest waterslides at sea, a multi-level Sports Complex, and The Plank, a thrilling beam that extends eight feet over the side of the ship. Guests can relax in the Mandara Spa, try their luck in the casino, and much more.