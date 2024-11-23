Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Changes Another Asia Sailing

Following massive cancellations of unique itineraries in different parts of the world, Norwegian Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked aboard a distinctive Asian itinerary with a complete cruise change.

The impacted voyage is the June 4, 2024 departure of Norwegian Spirit. The entire cruise for the ship has changed, including her departure port as well as every day of the sailing, except the last overnight in Tokyo before debarkation.

“Occasionally, scheduled itineraries may need to be altered, allowing us the opportunity to enhance the original voyage to accommodate strong guest demand, and provide a more immersive experience,” the notification email read. “While unfortunately changes may arise, please rest assured that we are always working hard to provide you with a smooth and enjoyable journey.”

The use of the word “occasionally” could be irksome to some travelers, as it seems more and more frequent that Norwegian Cruise Line is making such massive changes to sailings.

For this particular cruise, the embarkation port will now be in a completely different country – Seoul, South Korea rather than Keelung, Taiwan. This can dramatically complicate travel plans for guests who may have already booked airfare to Taiwan to meet their cruise.

Furthermore, all ports of call other than the last two destinations in Japan have been cancelled and changed to alternatives. The ship will no longer be visiting Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Hualien, Hirara, Naha, or Kobe.

Instead, alternative visits have been arranged to Jeju, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Hiroshima, Kochi, Himeji, Osaka, and Nagoya.

This turns what was to have been an exploration of several stunning countries in Asia into a more immersive, detailed voyage to Japan, with just one other stop outside the Land of the Rising Sun.

“We recognize the importance that destinations play in our guests’ vacation decision-making process and assure you that these modifications were made with an optimal guest experience top-of-mind,” the email from Norwegian Cruise Line read.

The email goes on to explain that “we have enhanced the itinerary” with the addition of the Japanese ports of call. Not all travelers, however, may consider such dramatic changes a true enhancement, particularly if they had booked the original voyage in the hopes of visiting multiple Asian countries.

This is similar to the massive itinerary change that was made to the ship’s September 24, 2025 voyage, which also changes the embarkation port and multiple ports of call.

No compensation or alternative sailings are being offered, though if travelers have booked pre-cruise hotels, transfers, or other packages through Norwegian Cruise Line, those details are being updated as needed.

Norwegian Spirit Cruise Ship Docked in Eden (Photo Credit: Port Authority of New South Wales)

Furthermore, shore excursions for the now-cancelled ports of call will be fully refunded to travelers, while new shore tours for the new destinations will soon be available for booking.

To be clear, the cruise will still be ending in Tokyo, Japan as originally planned on Sunday, June 15, 2025, having spent the night before in the vibrant city.

Can Cruise Line Make Such Dramatic Changes?

While it can be disappointing and frustrating for travelers to have their entire cruise adjusted, it should be noted that all cruise lines reserve the right to do just that.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Guest Ticket Contract, section 7(c), clearly states that:

“The [cruise line] has the sole discretion and liberty to direct the movements of the vessel, including the rights to … cancel any scheduled call at any port for any reason and at any time before, during or after sailing of the

vessel.”

Of course, guests are always able to cancel their sailings if the new itinerary does not meet their vacation plans or preferences. To cancel without penalty, guests must decline their cruise more than 120 days before departure date.

For this specific sailing, that would be February 4, 2025. This does give travelers ample time to study the new cruise itinerary and make the best decision for their travel plans.

Would you stay on this dramatically altered cruise, or would you consider cancellation? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!