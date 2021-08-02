Norwegian Cruise Line Rolling Out Starbucks Across Entire Fleet and Private Destinations

In time for the cruise line’s comeback through the remainder of 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line is rolling out Starbucks across the entire fleet. The popular Coffee venue will also be featured at private islands, including Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

NCL Expands Partnership with Starbucks

Norwegian Cruise Line and Starbucks are expanding their partnership across all 17 cruise ships and private destinations. Guests will be able to enjoy the Starbucks experience across all ships by the end of 2022.

The licensed stores on board and “We Proudly Serve” cafes will have many options just like on land, including hot and cold handcrafted beverages, seasonal blends, and sweet and savory food items.

“We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks’ hometown,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment.”

Photo Credit :ackats / Shutterstock.com

On select ships, guests will have access to popular retail products and benefit from the Starbucks Reward Program. It goes beyond just a coffee shop or cafe as there will be handcrafted espresso beverages available at all the main dining rooms and specialty restaurants. Some ships will even feature a self-our Starbucks coffee station.

“Starbucks is proud to bring customers their favorite coffee experiences as they begin to reconnect, travel and socialize together,” said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S Licensed Stores and Latin America, Starbucks. “Bringing Starbucks menu to Norwegian Cruise Line provides a distinctive and premium experience for all travelers.”

Norwegian Bliss was the first in the fleet to feature Starbucks in 2018. Additional four ships also feature the venue, including Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Getaway, and Norwegian Encore. A further six vessels are scheduled to have Starbucks added, including Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Pearl, and Norwegian Escape.

NCL’s private destination of Harvest Caye in Belize and the popular private island of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas will have Starbucks added later this year.

This comes as the cruise line is gearing up to restart operations with more ships following Norwegian Jade’s restart on July 25 out of Greece. The U.S. restart will begin on August 7 when Norwegian Encore resumes cruises to Alaska out of the Port of Seattle.