Norwegian Cruise Line Revises Sailing Due to Port Availability Concerns

Passengers aboard Norwegian Escape’s upcoming “7 Night Western Caribbean,” sailing are set to embark on a slightly altered course. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced itinerary modifications to accommodate the bustling activity in several Caribbean ports.

Unanticipated Itinerary Changes

In a communication to travel partners, NCL has informed its passengers of an unexpected change to their voyage aboard Norwegian Escape, which is set to sail on January 27, 2024. Due to increased port activity and the necessity to optimize travel routes, several stops have been rescheduled.

In the statement, NCL stated, “While we try to maintain original itineraries as much as possible, unfortunately, at times, modifications are made to optimize the itinerary or to accommodate certain circumstances. As such, due to port availability, we have modified the itinerary.”

Original vs. Revised Itinerary

Originally, Norwegian Escape’s journey was charted as a 7-night Caribbean odyssey starting from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Spending January 28 at sea, the first port of call was Cozumel, Mexico, a destination renowned for its stunning coral reefs and vibrant marine life. Here, guests were scheduled to have a full day of exploration on January 29, from early morning to late afternoon.

Following the Mexican sojourn, the itinerary included a stop at George Town, Grand Cayman, on January 30, promising an array of shore excursions and leisurely beach time.

The adventure was to continue to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on January 31, where passengers were expected to have an eight-hour port stop to allow for waterfalls and lush landscapes.

Norwegian Escape Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

As Norwegian Escape neared the end of its voyage, guests were to spend February 1 at sea and then be treated to a full day of relaxation and recreation at Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, NCL’s private island retreat, on February 2. The journey was set to conclude with a return to Port Canaveral on February 3.

However, due to adjustments necessitated by port availability, Norwegian Escape will now maintain its departure from Port Canaveral on the same date but with a reshuffled schedule. The revised itinerary begins with a visit to Great Stirrup Cay on January 28 for a full day of leisure.

The following day, January 29, will now be at sea. On January 30, the ship will dock at Falmouth, Jamaica, a new addition replacing the Ocho Rios leg of the journey. Guests will have a 9-hour port stop to enjoy shore excursions.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

On January 30, Norwegian Escape will proceed to George Town, but with modified timings. The ship will now be present from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a full day to explore the island.

The next stop on January 31 will be Cozumel, with an adjusted arrival time. Guests will have the chance to visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ship will spend February 1 at sea before returning to Port Canaveral.

Adjusted Shore Excursions

With the shift in sailing dates impacting pre-booked shore excursions for the Norwegian Escape’s more than 4,200 passengers, NCL has taken steps to adjust bookings made through NCL for Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Great Stirrup Cay. These excursions have been automatically rescheduled to align with the new itinerary.

However, shore excursions in Ocho Rios, which are no longer part of the route, have been canceled, and full refunds will be credited to passengers’ onboard accounts.

For guests who have booked a shore excursion independently of Norwegian Cruise Line, it is advised to promptly reschedule. Any financial losses incurred due to these changes are the passengers’ responsibility.