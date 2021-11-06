Norwegian Cruise Line Revises Another Transatlantic Voyage

Norwegian Cruise Line has notified guests and travel agents of an itinerary adjustment for Norwegian Epic’s transatlantic voyage that departs later this month. It comes as the cruise line has already changed another transatlantic voyage for a different ship in the fleet.

Norwegian Epic Transatlantic Itinerary Change

Guests booked on Norwegian Epic’s transatlantic voyage, which is scheduled to depart from Civitavecchia in Italy on November 20, 2021, have been informed of a change of itinerary. The 15-day cruise will no longer be making a call at Ponta Delgada, Portugal, on November 30, 2021.

The port of call has been completely removed, and the Norwegian Epic will instead be having a full day at sea. The ship will also be arriving in New York a day earlier, on December 4, 2021.

The vessel will remain overnight in the city, with embarkation starting on December 5 as originally scheduled. It does mean that all guests have to remain on board the ship until embarkation begins the following day. All other port visits will remain as planned, including Livorno, Cannes, Barcelona, Cartagena, Malaga, Cadiz, and Funchal.

In the letter that was sent to booked guests and travel agents, NCL says, “In order for the ship to arrive in the United States and complete all necessary requirements and inspections as mandated by the United States Coast Guard, Customs and Border Patrol, and the United States Public Health Service, the abovementioned itinerary has been changed. We do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

NCL Epic Original and Revised Itinerary

With Norwegian Epic operating in Europe since restarting operations on September 5 from Barcelona in Spain, the ship will have to undergo further requirements and procedures when returning to the U.S.

Impacted Guests

To make up for the cancellation of Ponta Delgada and the early arrival in New Yor, Norwegian Cruise Line is providing all reservations a $150 onboard credit. The credit covers $75 for the first and second guests in a single stateroom. NCL is also offering a 10% off future cruise credit, which guests can use as a discount for a future cruise that departs through December 31, 2022.

Any shore excursions booked through NCL for Ponta Delgada will automatically be refunded and processed within 30 business days. The itinerary change will undoubtedly be a considerable disappointment for guests, especially with the vessel departing in weeks from when the letter was sent.

This news follows Norwegian Getaway’s 17-day transatlantic voyage departing in December that has also been altered. The cruise line removed a call in Bermuda and replaced it with a full day at sea. The vessel will be spending an overnight in Miami after arriving a day earlier, similar to Norwegian Epic.

Norwegian Epic will begin Caribbean cruises from New York on December 5, starting with a seven-day itinerary that includes visits to the Dominican Republic, Tortola, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and San Juan. The ship is 155,873 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,100 at double occupancy.