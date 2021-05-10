Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals First Details on Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line reveals further details on its next new cruise ship named Norwegian Prima, taking the cruise line into a new era of ship design and class. What is known as the Leonardo-class and among the most anticipated new classes to come, we’ve got our first look at the ship with livery and itinerary details. The spaces and features are set to be revealed on May 12, the same day bookings open.

Norwegian Prima Itineraries

This week we’ll finally know more about the first ship in the Leonardo-class, a new generation cruise ship that will debut in 2022 at 140,000 gross tons. The cruise line has been teasing a big reveal on May 12, which will give us a more detailed look inside the ship, along with some features.

We’ve already been treated with some new details about the ship we now know will be named Norwegian Prima. Earlier renderings were revealed of the vessel, but now we get a first look at the exterior with livery and some itinerary details.

The new ship will make its debut in the summer of 2022. On August 17, 2022, she will begin by sailing through September 13, 2022, with 10-day cruises out of Amsterdam and Copenhagen, making calls in northern Europe.

Norwegian Prima will depart on September 23 out of Southampton, UK on a 12-day transatlantic voyage that will end in New York. As the new vessel continues her first year in service, she will offer a cruise to Bermuda and then a series of Galveston offerings and cruises out of PortMiami, Florida.

Between December 2022 and March 2023, Norwegian prime will be based out of Port Canaveral, Florida, and sail 5-, 7- and 9-day itineraries in the Caribbean. Calls will include Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, and NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

In March 2023, the vessel will set sail from New York once again with cruises to Bermuda on 5- and 7-day voyages to May 2023. the ship will then redeploy to offer 10- and 11-day cruises out of Reykjavik or Southampton into September 2023.

Rendering By: NCL

More Details to Come!

For the past week, Norwegian Cruise Line has been teasing on social media that new details on its next new cruise ship are coming on May 12. We don’t know what this will be, but it’s likely to be a further look at the actual vessel with interior renderings and features.

NCL has already hinted at much more outdoor space onboard and this will be welcome news for sure. It also moves away from the trend of larger cruise ships. Norwegian prime is being constructed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. A change from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany where the popular Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus class vessels were constructed.

This will also be the same day that bookings first open for Norwegian Prima. For people to book the ship, they need to know just about everything there is, so get ready for more Prima news!

There will be a total of six new Leonardo-class vessels that will join the fleet, starting with Norwegian Prima in 2022 and then a sister ship every year following through 2027.