Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Operations Out of Miami, Florida

Norwegian Cruise Line has officially restarted operations out of the cruise capital of the world, Miami in Florida. Norwegian Gem begins the long-awaited cruises to the Caribbean out of PortMiami and becomes the third cruise ship in the fleet to resume sailings.

Norwegian Gem Resumes Cruises from Miami

It’s a major step forward for Norwegian Cruise Line and its U.S. operations as Norwegian Gem sets sail and becomes the third in the fleet to resume operations. The vessel is departing with guests onboard on a seven-night Caribbean cruise which includes calls at Roatan in Honduras, the cruise line’s private island of Harvest Caye in Belize, and a call in Costa Maya and in Cozumel, both in Mexico. The NCL ship will then be back in Miami on August 22 to complete her first voyage back.

Norwegian Gem – Port of Miami, FL (Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

“It has been an exhilarating few weeks as we relaunch our fleet, reunite with our shipboard families and welcome our guests back for their long-awaited cruise vacations,” said Harry Sommer, president, and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “I’ve been impressed and proud of how our global team and partners have come together to safely bring back cruising, an over $55 billion-dollar industry that positively impacts communities around the world.”

Norwegian Gem will be offering a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and four-day cruises to the Bahamas through October 17, 2021. The ship will then reposition to New York to sail 11-night cruises to the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda.

The day is even more special as the Norwegian cruise ship is the first in the fleet to begin passenger operations from the cruise line’s new PortMiami Terminal. The new facility caters for vessels that can carry up to 5,000 guests, and the facility that’s brought a new modern look to the port is 188,000-square-feet.

Sommer continued, “Today is even more special as it is the first time we are relaunching from our hometown and from the new NCL Terminal at PortMiami. After many months, we are ready to deliver a safe and memorable experience for our guests at every step of their cruise journey.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is making sure the restart of operations from Miami remained safe for guests and crew. All crew and guests must be fully vaccinated as part of the cruise line’s SailSAFE health and safety program. This is the same for all ships across the NCL fleet. Parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings recently won its lawsuit to request guests to show proof of their vaccination before going on board for departures out of Florida.

The first ship in the fleet to restart operations was the Norwegian Jade out of Athens, Greece, on July 25. the second vessel to resume was the Norwegian Encore from Seattle on August 7.