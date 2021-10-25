Norwegian Cruise Line Restarts Cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera

Norwegian Bliss set sail from Los Angeles on Sunday, October 24, making her the seventh ship in the company’s fleet to resume operations in what the cruise line calls the “Great Cruise Comeback.”

Sailing from the Los Angeles World Cruise Center, Norwegian Bliss is sailing to the Mexican Riviera. The vessel is the company’s second ship on the Pacific Coast.

With seven ships operational Norwegian Cruise Line is well underway on its return to service. The cruise line has plans for more ships to become operational before the end of the year. By the end of December Norwegian Cruise Line will be sailing with 11 ships, if all goes according to plan.

Norwegian Sails Week-Long Mexican Riviera Cruises

After spending most of the past 18 months in Europe, Norwegian Bliss is back in North America. Built in Germany, Norwegian Bliss has a capacity for 4,200 guests and 167,800 tons. The ship is the third Breakaway-plus class vessel out of four, with Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy.

Sailing from the World Cruise Center in Los Angeles, the cruise ship offers week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera. Setting sail late in the afternoon on October 24, Norwegian Bliss will spend two days at sea before arriving in her first port of call on this cruise.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line: “Having her make her long-awaited return from the ‘City of Angels’ sets another landmark in our Great Cruise Comeback journey as we reignite half of our fleet and continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences from one of the premier destinations on the West Coast.”

Guests will have the best of what the Mexican Riviera offers with a call in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco. Next, the ship will set a course to Mazatlan in Sinaloa before arriving in Cabo San Lucas.

Guests will have one more day at sea to enjoy the boat and relax before coming back to Los Angeles. The vessel will remain on the same itinerary until mid-January, when she sails a 5-day riviera cruise before heading off on two longer cruises.

On January 21 Norwegian Bliss will set sail on a 14-day cruise to Miami, Florida. Besides several calls in ports on the Mexican Pacific coast, the ship will also call in some less-visited ports in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Cartagena, Colombia. From Miami, the cruise liner will sail back to Los Angeles on a cruise that includes roughly the same ports of call, although this voyage will be 16-days long.

More NCL Cruise Ships to Resume Operations

Norwegian Cruise Line’s restart of operations is going exceptionally well. At this point, seven ships are operational, while 11 out of 18 cruise ships will be sailing by the end of the year. NCL’s Great Cruise Comeback started back in July when Norwegian Jade sailed for the Greek Islands.

Norwegian Encore departed from Seattle on August 7, sailing to Alaska. Since then, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Breakaway started operations from the United States, while Norwegian Epic and Getaway have started sailing in the Mediterranean.

Before the end of the year, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Pearl will also start up sailings.

Onboard all Norwegian ships all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated 14 days before sailing. This measure will remain in place until December 31, 2021, at least. Guests also need to go through an antigen test before the start of the cruise.