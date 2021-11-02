Norwegian Cruise Line Removes Bermuda from Transatlantic Voyage

Norwegian Cruise Line has decided to remove a call at Bermuda during Norwegian Getaway’s 17-day transatlantic voyage between Italy and the United States. The cruise line has already sent out a letter to travel agents informing them of the change.

Norwegian Getaway Cancels Call to Bermuda

Even though cruise lines are successfully resuming cruise operations, there are still complex and ongoing changes in some cruise destinations, including Bermuda.

As reported by Crew Center, Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled the call to the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda for Norwegian Getaway’s upcoming transatlantic voyage departing from the Port of Civitavecchia (Rome) on December 5, 2021.

Norwegian Getaway Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

In the letter, NCL says, “In order for the ship to enter the United States and meet all necessary requirements and inspections mandated by the United States Coast Guard, Customs and Border Patrol, and the Department of Health and Human Services, the above itinerary has been changed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

No specific reason has been given for the cancellations, but it seems to be related to the requirements of the U.S. rather than Bermuda. However, Carnival Cruise Line also recently removed Bermuda for Carnival Legend’s December 17 visit. The reason was due to requirements by Bermuda and the extra cost for guests.

With Norwegian Getaway missing the call in Bermuda, the ship will arrive in Miami, Florida, a day earlier on December 21, 2021. However, guests will not be allowed to disembark the vessel and must remain on board until the following day.

The revised itinerary includes Livorno, Cannes, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Ponta Delgada, and Miami. There will also be a total of seven days at sea.

Impacted Guests

To make up for the Bermuda cancellations and the changes in Miami, Norwegian Cruise Line is providing $150 of onboard credit to each reservation which is $75 for the first and second guest in the stateroom. Guests will find the credit automatically added to the onboard account.

Royal Navy Dockyard in Bermuda (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

NCL is also offering a 10% future cruise credit which can be used up to one year from the date issued. The credit can be used to book a future cruise departing through December 31, 2022. Any additional expenses related to the call in Bermuda, such as port fees and booked excursions through the cruise line, will be refunded.

When it comes to Bermuda, the popular cruise destination is expecting an almost regular cruise season, with most cruise ships still expected to make their scheduled visits. Norwegian Getaway restarted operations on September 13 from Civitavecchia in Italy. The ship was the fifth in the NCL fleet to resume cruises and the third in Europe.