Norwegian Cruise Line Puts Port of Call Back on Itinerary

Following a rerouting due to damage at Turtle Bay Pier in Jamaica, Norwegian Escape returns to its original course and will visit Ocho Rios on its current voyage.

A Welcome Change

Norwegian Cruise Line has informed passengers aboard Norwegian Escape of a notable itinerary adjustment. The ship will now port at Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on February 14.

This change replaces the previously scheduled stop at Falmouth and reinstates the cruise’s original route, which was modified earlier this month following damage to Ocho Rios’ Turtle Bay Pier by another vessel.

A spokesperson for NCL addressed guests via a letter, stating, “We are pleased to share that we have reinstated our scheduled call to Ocho Rios, Jamaica.”

Adjustments Amid Pier Repairs

The 7-night “Caribbean” Great Stirrup Cay & Cozumel” sailing, which launched on February 10, 2024, had to be redirected due to damage inflicted on Turtle Bay Pier by Carnival Magic on February 6. Strong winds and swells caused the then-docked Carnival Magic to collide with the pier.

No injuries were reported during the event and Carnival Magic remained operational.

Carnival Magic Damage and Pier in Ocho Rios

However, the collision initially left some Carnival guests who had gone ashore stranded and caused the ship to relocate to Reynolds Pier to spend the night at port to assess the damage.

Due to the repairs at the damaged pier, Norwegian Escape was forced to move its visit to Jamaica to Falmouth, closer to Montego Bay. However, it will now utilize the cargo-capable Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, returning the cruise to its original itinerary.

Revised Itinerary Details

Norwegian Escape set sail from Orlando & Beach (Port Canaveral) on February 10, 2024, enjoying a leisurely day at sea before visiting Cozumel, Mexico, and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Initially aimed for Falmouth, an itinerary shift was communicated to passengers on February 12, announcing Norwegian Escape was able to secure a stop in Ocho Rios via Reynolds Pier.

This pivot ensures that cruisers can still enjoy Ocho Rios’ renowned attractions, such as the celebrated Dunn’s River Falls and Mystic Mountain Adventure Park.

Photo Credit: M .F. R / Shutterstock

The updated schedule sets the Ocho Rios docking from 9 a.m. (0900 hours) to 5 p.m. (1700 hours), shifting from the earlier 8 a.m. (0800 hours) to 4 p.m. (1600 hours) time in Falmouth.

Following the detour, the ship will resume its journey as initially planned, with a second sea day on February 15, and a visit to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, on February 16. The voyage will conclude with a return to Port Canaveral on February 17.

Shore Excursion Adjustments

Norwegian Cruise Line has promptly responded to the itinerary change by streamlining the transition for guests’ shore excursions.

For those who had excursions booked in Falmouth through NCL, cancellations are being processed automatically. These refunds for these bookings will be credited directly to passengers’ onboard accounts, requiring no additional action from the guests.

Conversely, passengers originally booked on-shore excursions for Ocho Rios via the cruise line will find their excursions automatically reinstated. The tickets for these shore excursions will be delivered to their staterooms. Travelers looking to book new shore excursions can do so while on board.

Those who have independently organized their own onshore activities should contact their respective tour operators to arrange cancellations and secure refunds.