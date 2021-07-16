Norwegian Cruise Line Prepares for Comeback in Next “EMBARK” Episode

Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular online series ‘Embark’ is coming back to online streaming this month. The series provides a great back-of-house view of how the cruise line goes about starting up its ships, which are set to start sailing by mid-August.

The new episode, which goes by the name “All Hands on Deck” will be going live at the end of the month, July 29.

All Hands On Deck

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 5-part series outlines the steps the crew members and shoreside team need to go through to get the ships sailing again. The series gives an interesting behind the scene look at how the company deals with the new health and safety features on board.

The third part of the 5-part series shows the team members on board preparing for the ‘Great Cruise Comeback’ as contactless technologies, new products, and support efforts are introduced on board and ashore. ‘All Hands On Deck’ will also give viewers a first and exclusive look at the new cruise terminal the company will be operating from in Port Miami.

Also Read: Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Select Sailings for Five Ships

Also featuring is NCLH CEO Frank Del Rio and Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer as they walk through and discuss the upcoming refit for Norwegian Gem. The vessel is also the first in line to resume sailing on August 15. The excitement is building as the third of the three largest cruise companies operating from the US gets ready to resume operations.

Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line:

“The last year has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond ready to welcome our guests back in just a few weeks when Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to service. Our return has been 500 days in the making, and now we are putting the finishing touches on every detail of the guest experience to ensure we come back in the best and safest way imaginable.”

Interesting Times For Norwegian Cruise Line

‘Embark’ gives a fascinating insight into a company that has seen its share of struggles on the way to resuming operations. The CSO has held back a restart the company planned to do in February of this year.

While the company is now involved with a lawsuit with the state of Florida, one that the company says is holding the cruise line back from operations due to the vaccine mandate ban in place in Florida. Norwegian has maintained it will only sail if they can guarantee that all guests and crew members have been vaccinated.

Norwegian Cruise Line intends to start operations from the Mediterranean first on August 8 with Norwegian Jade. She will be sailing on a 7-day itinerary around the Greek Islands. The first cruise from a US port will be from Florida on August 15 with Norwegian Gem.

She will be sailing from Miami with ports of call in Roatán, Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, and Cozumel in Mexico. Norwegian Encore has already arrived in Alaska ahead of her first cruises in the North.

To see how the cruise line goes about the restart of cruising, you can find previous episodes on Youtube and the Norwegian Cruise Line website. The newest episode of ‘Embark’ will stream on the website and the company’s Facebook page.