Norwegian Cruise Line Overhauls its Latitudes Rewards Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has updated its Latitudes Loyalty rewards program by introducing an additional tier, revising the points, and adjusting the name for one of the levels. The bottom line, it’s now much easier to rise and gain benefits.

The cruise line has overhauled its loyalty rewards program, and it’s already in effect and offering an easier way for guests to rise through the tiers. Previously, there were six tiers, starting from Bronze up to Ambassador, the highest tier. Each tier brings improved benefits and perks, just like with other cruise line loyalty programs.

The updated program now has a total of seven tiers. Ambassador remains the highest, but now the new Diamond tier is in at sixth. Also, Platinum Plus has been renamed, Sapphire. The points system has changed for all tiers except for the Ambassador tier.

When it comes to the points system, guests only need 20 to get to the Silver tier rather than the previous 30 points required. For the Gold tier, only 45 points are needed instead of the previous 55 points.

The Platinum tier now starts from 75 points instead of the previous 80 points. Guests will need 150 points for the new sapphire tier, replacing the Platinum Plus tier at the old 175 points. To get to the Ambassador tier, the points will remain the same at 700 and over.

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

Just like before, guests earn 1 point for every night onboard, and when booking a suite or The Haven, there will be an additional point. There’s also an additional point when booking a Latitudes Rewards Insider Offer.

Another significant change to the program is that the priority check-in at the terminal is no longer available on any of the tiers. That could be temporary due to the current COVID situation. One of the best benefits when guests reach the highest tier is a complimentary seven-day cruise! You can check all the details on the updated program right here.