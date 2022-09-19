Norwegian Cruise Line Makes Changes to Loyalty Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has implemented several changes to its Lattitudes Rewards loyalty program and built-in flexibility regarding where guests may use their dinner vouchers.

The cruise line has removed the need to go to certain restaurants to enjoy their free dinner with a bottle of wine and made this option apply to more specialty restaurants.

The restrictions to where dinner coupons can be used have been an eyesore for many guests, making the Freestyle cruising that Norwegian offers somewhat restrictive.

Latitude Dinner Program Now Available In More Locations

Norwegian Cruise Line, which recently launched its newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, has made some changes to its Lattitudes rewards loyalty program, which was in effect from September 14, 2022.

Where guests would have been restricted previously to enjoy their ‘Dinner for Two with a Bottle of Wine’ perk in either Cagney’s or Le Bistro, this has now been expanded to include all restaurants with a complimentary wine list.

The Dinner for Two option, previously only available to be used at Moderno or La Cucina, can now be used for dinner at La Cucina, Food Republic Q Texas Smokehouse, Teppanyaki, American Diner, and more. Both dining options are only available on sailings of five days or longer and entitles each guest to an appetizer, one entrée, and dessert of choice.

Norwegian Bliss Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

In a letter sent to guests, the cruise line said the following: “We have also increased the flexibility of our Latitude dinner vouchers! You may now use your first voucher towards a dinner for two at Cagney’s, Le Bistro, or Ocean Blue, which will include a free bottle of wine. The second voucher can now be redeemed at La Cucina, Food Republic. Q Texas Smokehouse, Teppanyaki or American Diner.”

The two free dinner coupons become available to all guests who reach the Platinum tier of the loyalty program, as well as the Sapphire, Diamond, and Ambassador Tiers.

The restrictive nature of the program previously has been an eyesore to many guests, mainly as Norwegian Cruise Line has been the pioneer in freestyle cruising, marketing heavily towards a dine anywhere anytime culture. Norwegian will certainly satisfy demand with the new rules regarding the free specialty dining options.

Le Bistro French Restaurant Norwegian Jewel – Norwegian Cruise Line

Other additions to the newly released benefits are one free Flow water carton from the Gold tier and two free cartons from the Sapphire tier, and the Unlimited Open Bar Package Discount. The open bar package includes discounts of 30% for Brons members through to 50% discount for all Diamond and Ambassador members.

Not Everything is Back to Normal Yet

The changes Norwegian Cruise Line has implemented for the Lattitudes Loyalty program also come with bad news. For now, NCL is not returning the Behind the Scenes ship tour and the Dinner with officers.

“In order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew members, we have suspended the Behind-the-Scenes Ship Tour and Dinner with the Officers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your support and understanding.”

These perks are usually offered to all guests with Platinum status for the Behind the Scenes tour and a Sapphire status for dinner with officers.

Guests automatically enroll in the Lattitude rewards program when they first cruise with Norwegian. Besides dining and beverage rewards, the program has many more benefits that guests can enjoy, such as discounts in duty-free shops onboard, discounts on excursions and photos, laundry service, and even a free seven-day cruise once they reach ambassador status.