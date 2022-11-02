Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Its First Military Appreciation Program

Norwegian Cruise Line will honor veterans with a unique appreciation program, including memorable onboard experiences, amenities, and discounts towards all cruises from January 1, 2023, onboard any of the 18 ships in Norwegian’s fleet.

The program is for all active and retired US military veterans and their spouses, who can avail of the Military Appreciation Program starting today, November 2. The offer can be combined with Norwegian Cruise Line’s Free at Sea program, offering even deeper discounts than usual.

A Program Designed by and for Veterans

Ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed details on a new program designed to honor active and retired US military veterans and their spouses.

Starting today, November 2, veterans can book a cruise onboard any of the 18 cruise ships in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet for any voyage after January 1, 2023. They will receive free onboard experiences, 10% discounted cruise fares and additional amenities.

Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Matthew Lewis explains that the new program has been designed by and for veterans. He served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 21 years, including 18 years as a Navy SEAL, and is now the Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings:

“This program was designed for veterans by veterans. It is important to me and very personal to David and all veterans at NCL as we wanted to create a program that taps into that comradery and the values of this community with a goal that they walk away knowing that NCL understands them, commends them, and thanks them for their service and dedication,” Matthew Lewis said.

Besides the special 10% discount, guests who book under the Military Appreciation Program will also receive exclusive experiences and recognition on board.

Military veterans will be welcomed onboard during a welcome reception and receive unique amenities such as a collectible military challenge coin, pins to designate program participation, and collectible patches customized for each ship in the NCL fleet.

The discount can also be combined with Norwegian’s Free at Sea amenity program, which gives guests the chance to take advantage of free airfare, unlimited open bar, specialty dining, and free WiFi, up to a value of $3,450.

Giving Back to Veterans

Keeping in mind the sacrifices that veterans and active military personnel make to protect us all, it’s great to see a company such as Norwegian Cruise Line giving back.

To avail of the program, veterans need only register with and provide proof of ID through ID.ME. This secure digital identity network allows active and retired U.S. military members to verify their identity once and never have to re-verify their identity across any organization where ID.me is accepted.

Those already registered with ID.me will be one step closer to booking their deserved cruise vacation under the Military Appreciation Program.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

David Herrera, who served in the Army National Guard and is the chief consumer sales and marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line:

“I personally understand and appreciate the sincere comradery within the U.S. military community and how much we value time with our loved ones.”

“Our mission at NCL is to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests, and with the Military Appreciation Program, we are proud to be able to offer military families the opportunity to reconnect with those they care about most and help create memories for a lifetime.”

As part of the efforts to honor active members of the military communities and retired veterans, Norwegian Cruise Line’s veteran team members participated in an episode of “Military Makeover.”

The NCL team helped a military family by repairing their kitchen and repurposing old cabinetry to create a new coffee bar area. Additionally, the family received a seven-day cruise to the Caribbean on board one of NCL’s cruise ships. The episode will air in December 2022 on Lifetime TV.

Other cruise lines have also launched military appreciation programs. Margaritaville At Sea launched its Heroes sail Free program a few months ago. Carnival Cruise Line has a longstanding commitment to veterans through Operation Homefront, military appreciation gatherings, and the Heroes tribute lounge.