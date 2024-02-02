Norwegian Cruise Line Kicks Off Month-Long Sweepstakes

Norwegian Cruise Line wants travel enthusiasts to break out of their comfort zones from the comfort of their own homes – and they are offering a big incentive to do it.

From now until the end of February 2024, Norwegian Cruise Line is hosting the “Month of Tomorrows” sweepstakes, where three lucky social media users will win a free cruise.

Norwegian Cruise Line announces interactive “Month of Tomorrows” Sweepstakes

For the next four weeks, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging people to embrace their spontaneous side and mix up their daily routines as part of their “Month of Tomorrows” sweepstakes.

The interactive sweepstakes, which will end on February 29, 2024, will take place on social media across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Travel enthusiasts over the age of 21 who live in the continental US are eligible to enter.

Each week, the cruise line will post two challenges on its own social media platforms for participants to complete. But despite calling them “challenges,” the tasks won’t be hard. Instead, the prompts are meant to shake up cruisers’ days in a positive way, such as by enjoying a drink while watching the sunset.

“With the ‘Month of Tomorrows’ Sweepstakes, we are leaning into the variety of experiences guests can have with us, inspiring them to dream of the many places they can explore when vacationing with NCL, as well as encouraging them to shake up their routine as they would on board with us.” said Adam Malone, Chief Marketing Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We can’t wait to see all the creative submissions, and we look forward to sending three lucky winners on the cruise vacation of a lifetime,” added Malone.

Norwegian Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

The prompts will be posted on the NCL Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram accounts on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout February and will include instructions for what to do. Participants are then supposed to take a video of themselves completing the challenge and upload it to their social media accounts using the hashtag #NCLTomorrows.

Participants can earn up to four entries per challenge, or up to eight a week. Posting on each of the three included social media platforms earns one entry per challenge, plus submitting a link to at least one of the posts on the official NCL sweepstakes website will earn one bonus entry.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Month of Tomorrows” Grand Prize

The sweepstakes will end on February 29, 2024, with three grand prize winners – one from Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram – randomly selected on March 1, 2024.

Each of the three lucky winners will win a free 7-night cruise in a balcony stateroom for two guests on one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s 17 ships to popular destinations like Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean. The winners will also be provided with a $2,000 (USD) stipend to cover travel to and from the cruise port.

Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: zkolra / Shutterstock)

The cruise line recently reclassified its staterooms, and it’s not clear what type of balcony stateroom the winners will receive. Spa Balconies (B9) were recategorized as Balcony (BA); Spa Club Balconies (M9) were reclassified as Club Balconies (MA), and The Haven Spa Suites (H9) are now The Haven Penthouse Suites with Balcony (H1).

That said, even the most basic NCL balcony staterooms are usually located on the upper decks and start at about 200 square feet, with floor to ceiling windows that make the cabin feel bigger. They typically contain two lower beds that convert to one queen-sized bed, and can accommodate up to 4 guests. The rooms come with a private balcony with enough room to sit outside, relax, and take in the ocean views.

The winners of the sweepstakes will need to select a cruise that embarks on or before December 14, 2024, and cannot select any voyages on a Prima class ship, including Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva, or Norwegian Aqua.