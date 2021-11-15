Norwegian Cruise Line Guests Will Only Need a Single Pre-Cruise Test

Norwegian Cruise Line sends an update to guests with changes to the pre-cruise testing. A letter explains that the cruise line is streamlining its requirements with guests only needing a single pre-cruise test rather than a test at home and the terminal.

Norwegian Cruise Line Pre-Cruse Test Changes

The cruise line informs guests of a change for pre-cruise testing, which will go into effect on sailings from January 17, 2022. Guests will no longer have to go through two tests before their cruise as the testing at the terminal during embarkation will no longer be a requirement. Guests will only have to do their test at home.

NCL says in the letter that was sent to guests on November 15, “While in the past we have asked that guests boarding our ships to test twice for COVID-19, once at home and a second time at the pier before embarkation, now, effective for voyages beginning January 17, 2022, we will only require our guests to test once at home. This will allow for a more streamlined check-in process with minimal person-to-person contact and limited wait time.”

Testing at Miami for Norwegian Cruise Line (Photo Credit: Matt Bannister / Shutterstock.com)

The reason for the change is to make the check-in process more streamlined. It also brings NCL in line with other cruise lines that only require guests to undergo one test. However, guests will still have to show a negative test result taken within two days before departure and an extra day for international passengers.

NCL continued to say, “At the time of check-in, guests will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result administered by a verified third party at least two days prior to boarding for cruises originating in a U.S. port and three days prior for voyages departing from a non-U.S. port.”

Letter from Norwegian Cruise Line That Was Sent to Guests

The good news is that the pre-cruise testing at the terminal is not going away, and if guests cannot prove a negative test result at embarkation, they can use the option from Norwegian Cruise Line. Pre-cruise testing at the terminal will cost $99 per person.

The change in pre-cruise testing will come just a day after the extended Conditional Sailing Order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes to an end on January 15, 2022. From then on, cruise lines will continue with a voluntary program in coordination with the CDC.

Norwegian Cruise Line recently extended its fully vaccinated sailings into the foreseeable future to make sure guests and crew remain safe during these fluid times. Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have extended their vaccinated protocols through March 2022.