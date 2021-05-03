Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Away 100 Free Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line announced this week it would be relaunching its successful “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest. To recognize and celebrate those educators who have spent the last 15 months tirelessly giving their everything in a challenging time, the cruise line will provide teachers with free cruises and a chance to win up to $25.000 for their schools.

Acknowledging Often Undervalued Work

Many parents will understand how hard it is to be an educator, especially with this many students studying and learning from home through zoom and skype. It also underlines why Norwegian Cruise line has chosen to relaunch its hugely successful Giving Joy event.

First launched in 2019, the first time the event was rolled out, over 46.000 teachers got more than 1.4 million votes. It also raised more than $100.000 for schools across North America. The campaign for this year gives special attention to the high demands of being a teacher during these difficult times.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said:

“Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day. Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With ‘Norwegian’s Giving Joy,’ we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they’ve helped shape so many of ours.”

The month-long campaign runs from May 3 to June 4, 2021.

Nominate Your Favorite Teacher!

Norwegian Cruise Line asks everyone to submit their nominations of teachers in the U.S. and Canada. Teachers should demonstrate a passion for bringing joy to the classroom, who relentlessly show up for their students – virtually or in person – and who continue to motivate them every day.

Also Read: Norwegian Cruise Line Suspends Most U.S. Cruises Into the Fall

Norwegian will give a seven-night cruise for two to the top 100 educators on voyages embarking from the U.S. and Canada through summer 2023. For the Grand Prize winner, a $25,000 donation will be given to his or her school; the second-place winner will receive a $15,000 donation, and the third-place winner will receive a $10,000 donation. During August of 2021, there will be a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the winners.

You can nominate your favorite teacher through the following link: www.nclgivingjoy.com

Harry Sommer:

“We have all had a teacher that has impacted our lives and helped define who we are today. It is our responsibility to rally behind these incredible individuals and show them how grateful we truly are. While we were unable to host ‘Norwegian’s Giving Joy’ in 2020, we are making up for it this year by offering 100 teachers, more than ever before, with free cruises. We look forward to welcoming these educators on board our world-class fleet very, very soon.”

The winner of last year’s competition, Nicole Conlisk, educator at One World Middle School in the Bronx, N.Y., said:

“Norwegian Cruise Line recognizing what we do on a daily basis and sharing stories of how we each impact and inspire our students has brought awareness to the work we do as educators.”

Do you, or your kids, have a teacher that went the extra mile every day? Don’t forget to nominate them for a free cruise!