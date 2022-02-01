Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Future Cruise Credits to End of Year

Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its Future Cruise Credit (FCCs) booked by date until the end of the year. This will be incredibly convenient for guests who had a cruise booked in 2020 but have so far been unable or unwilling to use their future cruise credit as it was set to expire on January 31.

Future Cruise Credits issued in, for example, June 2020 would have expired in July of 2021; for that reason, Norwegian Cruise Line had already extended the booked by date to January 31. The cruise line has extended this period again; FCC’s are now valid through December 31, 2022.

During the first months of the pandemic in 2020, Norwegian Cruise Line issued thousands of FCC’s to guests who saw their cruises canceled. Since then, not all those guests have rebooked for a new voyage. These guests will now be able to take their time to decide when to take their next cruise.

Photo Credit: Tran Thu Hang / Shutterstock.com

Norwegian Cruise Line said the following in a letter to travel advisors:

“As we continue to focus on ways to support the guest experience, we have decided to extend Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) to ensure your guests have the opportunity to enjoy the best vacation possible when they sail. Effective today, all FCCs with a current ‘effective to’ date of January 31, 2022, will be updated to reflect a new ‘effective to’ date of December 31, 2022, and a ‘sail-by’ date of December 31, 2022.”

The sail-by date had always been December 31, 2022, so it is only the effective date when guests must apply their credit that has been extended. So although guests can use the FCC until the end of the year 2022, they must also sail by the end of 2022. At least, by that time, all of the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet will be operational.

Norwegian Cruise Line 100% Operational By May 7

For guests to use their FCC, they will need to choose a cruise they like. Currently, eight out of the seventeen ships sailing for Norwegian Cruise Line eight ships are not operational. However, they will be brought back to service soon.

The first ship to return to service will be Norwegian Pearl, sailing from the stunning new cruise terminal in PortMiami, from February 7. After that, it’s a short wait until March 2, when Norwegian Sky will return to service, also sailing the Caribean from Miami.

Photo Credit: Ian_Stewart / Shutterstock

On March 29, Norwegian Jewel will return to operations from Civitavecchia near Rome, in Italy. She will be offering guests cruises to the Greek Isles. One day later, Norwegian Jade will return to service from a homeport that is not used too often, Panama City, from where she will offer Panama Canal cruises.

In April, Norwegian Star and the only large cruise ship registered under the US flag, Pride of America, will resume sailings. Norwegian Star will sail from Barcelona, Spain, and Pride of America from her traditional homeport of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Last but not least, the two ships that will signal the moment when the entire Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is operational again are Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Spirit. Sun will return on May 5, also sailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, and Norwegian Spirit will sail on May 7, from Papeete, Tahiti. Both ships offer guests Pacific Ocean & Hawaii cruises.