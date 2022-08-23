Norwegian Cruise Line Donates Land for New Pier in Alaska

Juneau will be getting a new pier designed and developed by the Huna Totem Corporation, thanks to the generous donation of a land parcel from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The waterfront property donation, announced August 23, 2022, will be used to create a new pier and year-round facility to bring significant benefit to the local community.

New Pier to Be Developed

The 2.9 acres of waterfront land, which Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings acquired for $20 million (USD) in a land auction in 2019, is now designated for a pier and adjacent facilities, purpose-built to engage the community and promote tourism in downtown Juneau.

Donating the land to the Huna Totem Corporation, with which Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings already has a successful relationship within the development of Icy Strait Point, 40 miles southwest of Juneau, will ensure local involvement in every stage of the pier’s design, construction, and operation.

“Ensuring this project is fully integrated into the local community is incredibly important to us,” said Dan Farkas, executive vice president and general counsel for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings who overseas corporate construction.

“As we began planning its development, it became abundantly clear that Huna Totem, owned entirely by native Alaskans, was the right stakeholder to lead this effort.”

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The Icy Strait Point development has included local artisans, restaurants, and retailers promoting only-in-Alaska options for tourists, as well as tours and activities that create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for cruise travelers. The project has also focused on sustainability and protecting the unique wildlife and environment of the Last Frontier.

While details for the new Juneau pier are only beginning development, the project is sure to be as mindful as Icy Strait Point.

“Alaska is an incredibly popular, fast-growing destination, and this partnership will provide the dual benefit of driving positive, sustainable economic impact to the region while also ensuring that the development of the land is done in a way that is respectful and representative of the rich history and culture of this community,” Farkas said.

The Huna Totem Corporation is also eager to spearhead the development, ensuring the maximum local benefit and building on the success of Icy Strait Point.

“Huna Totem is thrilled to partner with Norwegian once again to expand regenerative tourism in Alaska with the development of a new pier in Juneau,” said Russell Dick, Huna Totem Corporation president and chief executive officer.

“In following with Huna Totem’s port development model, design and development of the new destination will reflect our guiding principles as Native Alaskans while protecting and preserving the natural beauty of Juneau, empowering our community, and fully supporting the region’s tourism-based economy.”

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

This announcement follows rapidly after the announcement of another new port project involving the Huna Totem Corporation, to be developed near Ketchikan, at the community of Klawock, and demonstrates the strong commitment to local developments that emphasize native involvement and guidance.

Three Cruise Lines to Receive Preferential Docking

In exchange for the land’s donation, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will receive preferential berthing rights at the pier once the project is complete and operational.

These rights will apply to all three of the company’s cruise lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, though the rights will not be exclusive and other cruise lines will also be able to use the facilities.

This will, however, strengthen Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises presence in the Alaskan market, opening even more opportunities for eager cruise travelers and creating greater variety in available Alaskan itineraries.

Local Benefits

The Juneau project is also expected to bring significant benefits to every aspect of the local and visitor experience. Depending on the final design, this may include eliminating tendering operations for smoother and more efficient visiting as well as improving marine traffic flow.

Because it will be locally owned and operated, the future waterfront complex will also boost the economy by increasing tourism revenue and creating employment opportunities year-round with local retailers, restaurants, artisans, and other options.