Norwegian Cruise Line Details Second Season of Popular Video Series

Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back a second season of its popular Embark with NCL” video series. The series garnered nearly 3 million views, and now the second series will start with a first two-part episode, “Caribbean Adventures.”

Norwegian Cruise Line’s New EMBARK Series

Following its first season, which garnered nearly 3 million views, Norwegian Cruise Line’s New EMBARK Series will follow suit in success, highlighting guests’ favorite destinations and experiences.

Premiering June 30, 2022, the New EMBARK Series will be hosted by Zay Harding, an American television personality and world traveler. He will bring his viewers along this second season, chronicling his global cruise adventures.

“EMBARK with NCL allows us to visually showcase the incredible experiences we offer across our dynamic fleet, as well as the unforgettable vacation moments awaiting our guests at some of the most bucket-list worthy destinations around the world,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“This season, our guests will be able to discover, or rediscover, some of their favorite places, and get a sneak peek into the future of NCL with episodes dedicated to our next best-in-class ship, Norwegian Prima.”

Norwegian Cruise Line’s EMBARK video series showcases the easiest way to travel through the people, places, and passion behind the remarkable NCL experience.

Season two will allow guests to have a prime seat to both the onboard experience and the over 300 incredible destinations visited by NCL each year.

“What’s most exciting about this new season is the relevancy of the content to travelers who may not be familiar with cruising,” said Christine Da Silva, SVP of Branding and Communications of Norwegian Cruise Line.

This season of EMARK will invite guests to also discover the islands of Hawaii, when Harding sets sail aboard Pride of America, the only ship offering roundtrip inter-island voyages from Honolulu.

Three additional EMBARK with NCL specials are set to premiere throughout the year, to include the “Great Cruise Cookoff”. The “Great Cruise Cookoff” airs a battle in the kitchen, as NCL’s culinary champions contest for a chance to have their creations featured aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Prima.

Zay Harding (Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

In the season finale, Zay Harding will travel to Reykjavik, Iceland to attend the Christening of Norwegian Prima.

For this celebration, godmother Katy Perry will fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Prima. She will also perform during the christening ceremony before the new ship sets sail on its inaugural voyage.

The “Evolution of Innovation” will celebrate the line’s history and growth as Norwegian Cruise Line begins to launch the anticipated Prima Class, coming summer of 2022 as its next elevated fleet of ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s First EMBARK Series

Season One of “Embark with NCL” premiered in April 2021, with its first episode, “Great Cruise Comeback”. It showcased NCL’s fierce resiliency as it returned to cruising after a 500-day pause.

Beginning July 25, 2021, the docuseries chronicled the brand’s highly anticipated comeback as it returned to service.

Season one featured 93,558-ton Norwegian Jade, the first ship to resume operations in its fleet. With a guest capacity of 2,402, the Norwegian cruise ship departed from Piraeus in Greece late Sunday evening on July 25, 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The first episode focused on the ever-changing measures for a healthy and safe return to sailing, including conversations with executive leaders including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio and President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer.

“Season one provided us an opportunity to connect with loyal guests, as well as those who know us and missed being at sea with us. Season two is all about the experience … about the food, entertainment and the incredible places we visit. We’re happy to bring all of the benefits and joy of cruising to anyone who wants to see the world,” said Christine Da Silva, SVP of Branding and Communications of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line is an innovator in global cruise travel, with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries. Since the launch of its visual storytelling platform, “Embark with NCL”, the cruise line has received much success and made an impressive pivot during a 500-day time period when cruises were paused at sea.