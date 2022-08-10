Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts Three-Part Series on Its Evolution

Norwegian Cruise Line is releasing a new three-part program of its popular Embark series of videos which will focus on the company’s 55-year legacy of pioneering and defining vacation experiences at sea.

The series, called “The Evolution of Innovation,” will showcase the path the company took to become the cruise giant it is today, the innovations it brought to the industry, and how it will develop in the future.

Three-Part “EMBARK with NCL” Episode Premieres August 11

Norwegian Cruise Line is releasing a new part of its popular EMBARK series. The series, which has previously focussed on the efforts to resume operations, will now focus on the company’s past, present and future. The series will be available on August 11 at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook; all three episodes are then immediately available on-demand.

Called “The Evolution of Innovation,” the three-part series will showcase how the company became a cruise giant and one of the most innovative cruise lines worldwide. The three episodes include “History of Innovation,” “The Evolution of Entertainment,” and “The Future of the Cruise Experience.”

Each of the three parts will include interviews with Norwegian Cruise Line executives, long-serving crew members, guests, and individuals who played an essential role in bringing the cruise line to where it is today.

Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer: “Since 1966, Norwegian Cruise Line has set industry-leading standards for the ultimate vacation experience. ‘The Evolution of Innovation’ documents the Company’s pioneering heritage and provides a look into the future, one built on creativity, style, and an uncompromising commitment to our guest.”

The first episode, “History of Innovation,” includes a view of Norwegian Cruise Line’s journey to becoming the third biggest cruise company in the world. The episode shows how NCL became the first cruise line to offer roundtrip voyages to the Caribbean in 1966 to the Company’s new Prima Class of ships, which will sail its maiden voyage later this month.

The second episode, “The Evolution of Entertainment,” will focus on the groundbreaking entertainment options onboard the NCL ships, and “The Future of the Cruise Experience,” shows how the six scheduled new Prima-class ships will be another game-changer for the cruise industry.

Norwegian Prima Sails August 26

The new EMBARK series leads up to the maiden voyage of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima. The maiden voyage, an eight-night cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Amsterdam, is scheduled to sail on August 26.

Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The vessel is smaller than what we have seen from Norwegian Cruise Line in the past. Norwegian Prima is 142,500 gross tons, while Norwegian Encore, the largest ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, is 169,000 gross tons.

That being said, guests will not feel cramped onboard. Norwegian Prima features the highest space ratio among similar-classed cruise ships and is packed with fun for the whole family. The vessel features a go-kart speedway, a dry slide and two wet slides, a vast spa area, and 11 culinary venues.

After her christening and inaugural cruises in Europe, Norwegian Prima will arrive in New York City on October 5. She will sail from New York City, Miami, and Port Canaveral during her stay in the United States, and her homeport will be in Galveston from 2023 onwards.