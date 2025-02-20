Norwegian Cruise Line Commits to Alaska Wildlife Conservation

A cruise to Alaska can be a once-in-a-lifetime voyage for many cruisers, and a highlight of such a voyage can be spotting the amazing wildlife in the region.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has donated $50,000 to the Alaska Raptor Center to help preserve one of the most iconic types of wildlife cruisers hope to see in Alaska – birds of prey, including bald eagles.

“NCLH’s partnership with the Alaska Raptor Center is very important to us,” said Angela Stark, Senior Vice President Assistant General Counsel, Sustainability & Compliance. “Since first partnering with them in 2017, we’ve remained committed to supporting their mission, and this latest project reinforces our shared dedication to preserving Southeast Alaska’s unique biodiversity.”

The Alaska Raptor Center is a leading wildlife rehabilitation and education facility in Sitka, a popular port of call for many cruise ships.

Tours to the center show visitors the critical work the facility does and gives them a chance to meet the center’s “Raptors-in-Residence” that cannot be released back into the wild.

The donation from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will make each visit even more engaging, as the funds will be used to help develop a self-guided interpretive nature trail on the property’s 17 acres in the Tongass National Forest.

“Through this collaboration, we are also able to offer our guests even more meaningful opportunities to connect with the region’s wildlife, culture, and natural beauty—deepening their understanding and appreciation of this extraordinary destination,” Stark said.

Along the nature trail guests will see the amazing ecosystems of the region, including the temperate rainforest, the Indian River, and muskeg wetlands. Along the way, visitors might spot bald eagles, spawning salmon, and even bears.

In addition to the trail, the new funding from NCLH will also help the Alaska Raptor Center expand their outreach programs, raising awareness of the needs of raptors and how to protect their natural habitats.

“Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is a world leader in curating cruise vacation experiences,” said Carol Bryant-Martin, Executive Director of the Alaska Raptor Center. “This investment creates an interactive nature trail to bring residents and guests into the story of Birds of Prey and highlights the crucial role of wildlife conservation and sustainability in our community.”

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

All three cruise lines offer sailings to Alaska every year, bringing travelers to this highly desirable region and giving them the opportunity to see wildlife they might not see anywhere else.

Wildlife Watching on Alaska Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy will be the first large cruise ship to visit Sitka during the 2025 Alaska sailing season when the ship arrives on Tuesday, April 29 as part of a 9-night roundtrip sailing from Seattle.

The first of Regent Seven Seas’ vessels to offer an opportunity for travelers to visit the Alaska Raptor Center will be Seven Seas Explorer on Saturday, May 10. This will be during a phenomenal 19-night, one-way trip from Tokyo to Vancouver as the ship repositions for the Alaska season.

Eagle in Seward Harbor (Photo Credit: Eleseus)

Read Also: Your Guide to the Best Alaska Cruise Ports

Finally, Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Riviera will visit Sitka on Monday, May 19, on her first northbound sailing of the season, an 8-night trip between Vancouver and Whittier.

Each cruise will offer guests phenomenal wildlife watching opportunities, including the chance to see whales, seals, raptors, salmon, trout, bears, sea otters, deer, and more.

Travelers should be aware, however, that wildlife are indeed wild and sightings are not guaranteed. When visiting the Alaska Raptor Center, however, guests are sure to have up close encounters with amazing birds, an experience they will never forget.