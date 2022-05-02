Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teachers With Giveaway Program

To recognize teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6), Norwegian Cruise Line is once again launching its “Giving Joy” program, with opportunities for 100 teachers to win cruises and grand prizes that include generous cash prizes for schools. The nomination period runs from today, May 2, through June 3, 2022, and is open for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada.

Nominate a Teacher to Win

Norwegian’s Giving Joy program accepts nominations of teachers, which are then open to voting that recognizes the teachers’ dedication to inspiring their students and bringing joy to their classrooms.

“We’re so proud to celebrate educators, the unsung heroes of our communities, with our Norwegian’s Giving Joy program,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Teachers are tenacious, they are inspiring, and more than anything, they are dream makers.”

Norwegian Cruise Line hopes to make teachers’ dreams come true with this giveaway. Based on public voting, the top 100 educators will win a cruise aboard Norwegian Prima‘s inaugural sailing from Galveston in October 2022.

“Educators, like travel, leave a lasting impression on us. They help shape who we are and expand our horizons. Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign brings to light the importance of travel as a powerful means of education,” Sommer said.

Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

“Travel broadens our perspective and encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. We cannot wait to celebrate the next class of deserving Giving Joy winners aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Prima this fall.”

Eligible teachers must be currently employed at a public or private elementary, middle, or high school, or an accredited university or college in Canada (excluding Quebec) or the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico). Anyone may nominate an eligible teacher, and self-nominations are also accepted.

Previous grand prize winners of the Giving Joy contest are not eligible to be nominated again.

Entries must include the teacher’s information and photograph, as well as an essay describing how the teacher has gone above and beyond to make a lasting, inspirational impact on his or her students’ lives.

Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Voting will continue through June 3, 2022, and the top 200 teachers with the most votes during the contest period will be semi-finalists, which will then be subject to verification of their teaching credentials and employment. A judging panel will then select the finalists and grand prize winners.

Winners to Sail on Norwegian Prima

The 100 finalists will receive cruises for themselves and a guest aboard Norwegian Prima‘s inaugural 5-night sailing October 27-31, 2022, from Galveston, Texas, where the Norwegian Giving Joy 2022 Award Ceremony will take place. The prize will include airfare, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, transfers to and from the ship, and other onboard amenities.

In addition, the top three grand prize winners will receive an additional 7-night voyage for two from the U.S. or Canada, as well as a $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their school.

“Norwegian Cruise Line made me feel appreciated throughout the entire Giving Joy experience,” said Ashley Steadman, educator at Maynard Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, and second place winner of the 2021 Giving Joy campaign. “With the prize money, our Student Government Association has been able to organize student engagements throughout the year, creating a stronger sense of community and pride for our students and staff.”

“After receiving more than 46,000 nominations and over one million votes within the first year of this contest, we knew this was a worthy cause that is near and dear to people’s hearts,” Sommer said.

Rendering Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Prima is the beginning of a new and innovative ship class for Norwegian Cruise Line, and will feature a range of outstanding options, including the Prima Speedway, the first three-level go-kart racetrack at sea, the wide open Ocean Boulevard promenade, The Rush, a dueling slide over the ship’s starboard side, and The Drop, the first freefall dry slide in the world, on land or at sea.

The ship will weigh in at 142,500 gross tons, with the capability to host 3,099 guests at double occupancy.