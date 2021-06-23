Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Select Sailings for Five Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced further cancellations impacting five vessels as far as 2022 as the cruise line plans a phased-in restart with other ships. This comes as NCL is set to make a comeback this summer out of the U.S. starting in August 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancellations

The cruise line has canceled more sailings that impact five NCL ships including Pride of America through November 20, 2021; Norwegian Dawn through November 21, 2021; Norwegian Joy through November 13, 2021; Norwegian Sky through January 21, 2022, and Norwegian Star through January 2, 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line already froze the cruises in the days before the announcement, but now a final decision has been made. The further cancellations are due to the continued limitations on travel and the pandemic impact on local communities. The cruise line stated at the time of freezing the bookings:

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact communities and ports around the globe, we are working to determine our next course of action. While we evaluate the opportunity to resume with sailings, we have temporarily frozen voyages that might be impacted should we need to delay sailing further. Please bear with us. We will make a decision shortly and will provide information as it becomes available.”

Photo Credit: NCL

Guests who had an active booking on the impacted cruises will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare by August 18, 2021. There will also be an additional 10% off coupon added to the account for those who have not already received one for a previous cancellation.

With so many cancellations due to the suspension of operations around the world, it’s likely many guests booked their voyage using a previously future cruise credit. That credit will be reapplied to the guests Latitudes account within seven days automatically.

It’s not all bad news as Norwegian Cruise Line is still making a comeback this summer. Norwegian Gem will resume sailings out of Miami, Florida, on August 15, 2021, with cruises to seven-day cruises to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Breakaway will begin cruises out of New York to Bermuda on September 26, 2021. Norwegian Bliss will restart out of Los Angeles on October 24 to the Mexican Riviera. Norwegian Escape will begin cruises out of Port Canaveral on November 13 to the Caribbean, and Norwegian Encore will replace Norwegian Bliss Alaska sailings out of Seattle starting on November 7, 2021. Cruises are also resuming in Asia in early 2022 with the Norwegian Sun cruise ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line has been busy planning the resumption of cruise operations and taking the world behind the scenes in its new EMARK documentary series.