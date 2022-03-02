Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailings for One Ship Due to Redeployment

Norwegian Cruise Line sends out communication that sailings out of Barcelona have been canceled for the Norwegian Epic in 2023. The cruise line is offering compensation options to guests.

Earlier last month, the cruise line canceled multiple cruises for 2023 onboard Norwegian Sky. The changes, which affect all Norwegian Epic sailings from Barcelona in 2023, were announced by Norwegian Cruise Line in a letter to guests and travel agents, quoting a ship redeployment.

Norwegian Epic Cruises Canceled For 2023

It’s another ship redeployment for a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship, this time affecting cruise sailing from Barcelona on Norwegian Epic. The cruise line made the announcement to guests and travel agents this week, stating:

“We have important information regarding your upcoming sailing onboard Norwegian Epic. As a result of ship redeployment, all Norwegian Epic sailings from May 7, 2023, through and including October 29, 2023, have been canceled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: frantic00 / Shutterstock)

The cancelations for Norwegian Epic come on the heels of cancelations for Norwegian Sky only weeks ago. Norwegian Cruise Line canceled all voyages onboard Norwegian Sky between May 29 through December 29, 2023. Norwegian announced those cancelations on February 10, 2022.

It would seem that Norwegian Cruise Line is assessing the current itineraries, and rescheduling ships as needed. Cruise lines regularly evaluate their itineraries based on profitability, cost factors, popularity, and more. However, at this point, there is no clear path to where Norwegian Epic will be sailing for the mentioned period.

Compensation for Guests

Guests that have been affected by the changes will receive compensation from Norwegian Cruise Line. Those guests that paid cash or credit card will be receiving a full monetary refund of all monies paid to the original payment method within 30 days.

If guests used a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC), the full FCC would be re-applied to their Lattitude account. There is no action needed by the guests; the cruise line will be processing this automatically within seven days of the cancelation date.

Photo Credit: Haland / Shutterstock.com

Guests also receive a 25% discount on a future cruise in the form of an FCC. This credit can be used through May 31, 2022, and can be applied towards any of NCL’s published sailings through December 31, 2023. This FCC will be available from March 10, 2022.

Where is Norwegian Epic Now?

Norwegian Epic‘s current sailings have not been affected by the recent cancelations. The 155,873 gross ton, 4228 passenger cruise ship is currently sailing on a series of Southern-Caribbean cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Ports of call include Oranjestad Aruba, Willemstad; St Georges Grenada; Castries, St Lucia, and Basseterre, St Kitts.

On April 2, the ship will be sailing to her summer destination homeports of Barcelona and Civitavecchia from New Jersey. Norwegian Epic will remain in Europe until the start of December of this year.