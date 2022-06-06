Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Multiple Voyages Due to Required Dry Dock

Norwegian Cruise Line informs guests that it has canceled multiple sailings for the Norwegian Escape cruise ship due to dry dock.

This comes just months after the Breakaway-Plus class vessel was taken out of service temporarily due to running aground in the Dominican Republic in March 2022.

Norwegian Escape Cancellations

With Norwegian Escape recently being taken out of service after being damaged after running aground in March 2022, it has come as a surprise that the ship is being pulled from service again. Norwegian Escape will undergo a dry dock starting in early September, which has resulted in cruise cancellations.

In a letter to travel agents, NCL said, “we thank you for your loyalty and for making us your vacation of choice. We have important information regarding Norwegian Escape voyages from September 8, 2022, through and including October 2, 2022.”

Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

Voyages from September 8, 2022, through and including October 2, 2022, have been canceled. The impacted cruises are departures from Civitavecchia, Italy, with round-trip sailings to Greece. The vessel is the first in her class to sail in Europe since 2015.

With the dry dock likely taking place in Europe, it would make sense to schedule this while the Norwegian Escape is already there for the summer season. Norwegian Escape is scheduled to reposition back in Port Canaveral, Florida, in November 2022.

Impacted Guests

As a result of the Norwegian Escape cancellations, guests are being refunded fully on the fare paid. This will automatically be processed within 30 business days, and then the refund will be returned to the original payment form seven to 10 business days from the processed date.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

For those guests who had paid for their cruise using a previously issued future cruise credit, 100% of the credit will automatically be re-applied to the Latitudes account. This future cruise credit can then be used again on a future voyage with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Also Read: Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Seven Months of Asia Sailings

NCL is going a step further by compensating with a 10% discount in the form of a future cruise credit for a future voyage that will be available from June 13, 2022. This only applies to those impacted by the Norwegian Escape cancellations, and the credit can be used through June 13, 2023, on any sailings through to the same date.

Why a Dry Dock for the Norwegian Escape?

The cruise line has not detailed the reason for the dry dock later this year but did say that it was “required.” The vessel last underwent a scheduled dry dock in October 2020 in Brest, France.

Photo Credit: Dominican Republic Port Authority

However, since then, Norwegian Escape has suffered some damage after running aground while departing Taino Bay in the Dominican Republic. As a result of the incident, the ship was taken out of service for four sailings due to damage to the hull.

Even though NCL has not confirmed the reason for the dry dock, cruise ships do have to undergo a dry dock for safety reasons at least every three years. This would make sense for the Breakaway-Plus class vessel.

Norwegian Escape is 164,998 gross tons and has a passenger capacity of 4,100 at double occupancy and 1,733 crew members.