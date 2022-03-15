Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Multiple Sailings in Europe

Norwegian Cruise Line has decided to cancel multiple Norwegian Getaway sailings in Northern Europe. It follows a further review of the situation in Eastern Europe even though the cruise line had already removed calls to Russia.

Norwegian Getaway Cruises Canceled

The cruise line has released a further update due to the developing situation in Eastern Europe. Guests were notified on March 14 that all Norwegian Getaway departures from June 14, 2022, through October 9, 2022, are canceled.

It comes after Norwegian Cruise Line had already removed calls to St. Petersburg, Russia, for the remainder of the year.

NCL said, “The health, safety and security of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority. As previously communicated on February 24, 2022, due to the escalated situation between Russia and Ukraine we made the decision to alter itineraries and remove calls to St. Petersburg, Russia from our sailings for the remainder of the year.”

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock

The cruise line decided on the cancellations following a further review and is offering compensation to impacted guests.

Norwegian Cruise Line continued with, “After further review, today we have made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Getaway’s cruises with embarkation dates from June 14, 2022, through and including October 9, 2022. We share your disappointment and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but also hope you can understand the necessity of this action.”

Read Also: Things to Know About the Norwegian Getaway Cruise Ship

During those canceled sailings, Norwegian Getaway was scheduled to be based out of Copenhagen in Denmark. The voyages were set to sail northern Europe, including Warnemunde, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden, and more. NCL has not announced any replacement voyages or deployments for the ship at this time.

The first sailing following the cancellations is the October 28 10-night cruise from Copenhagen to Southampton, UK. At the end of November 2022, Norwegian Getaway will be spending some time out of Italy before sailing a transatlantic voyage to New York City.

Impacted Guests

With so many sailings canceled for the ship, there will be many impacted guests. Norwegian Cruise Line is offering compensation in addition to a full refund.

“Because this unexpected incident has impacted your long-awaited vacation, we want to do our very best for you. As such, you will receive a full refund that will automatically be returned to the original form of payment provided at the time of your current reservation,” NCL said in its update.

The full refund will automatically be processed within 30 days and automatically refunded within 7-10 days to the original payment form. Any Future Cruise Credit used to book the voyage will be added back onto the guest’s Latitudes account.

The cruise line is also offering a 10% off discount that can be combined with any other available promotions. The discount will be available to use from March 21, 2022, and can be used anytime through March 21, 2023, on sailings through December 31, 2023.