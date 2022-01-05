Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Cruise Last Minute Due to “COVID Related Circumstances”

Norwegian Cruise Line informs guests that the January 5 departure from Miami on Norwegian Getaway is now cancelled. It’s a last-minute cancellation less than 24 hours before the ship was set to set sail on a

Norwegian Getaway Cruise from Miami is Cancelled

On the evening before Norwegian Gateway was scheduled to depart on another sailing from PortMiami in Florida, the cruise line sent a letter informing guests that the voyage would no longer occur.

Norwegian Cruise Line said in a letter to guests booked on the January 5 voyage, “As we continue to navigate the fluid public health environment, while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board, today, we made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Getaway’s Jan. 5, 2022 voyage, due to COVID related circumstances. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, as we understand now more than ever the desire to travel and reconnect with the places and people we’ve missed most.”

Photo Credit: StockPhotosLV / Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line did not provide a specific reason for the sudden cancellation, but it was due to COVID. According to the ship color status by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Norwegian Getaway does have at least one positive case on the current cruise, which is ending in Miami on January 5. The CDC has already started an investigation, but with the cruise line canceling the next voyage, there are likely multiple cases.

The Breakaway-class vessel was set to depart on a nine-day voyage from Miami on January 5, 2022. The itinerary included ports visits to Nassau, Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, and the Dominican Republic, before returning to the world’s cruise capital on January 14, 2022.

Impacted Guests

There is no doubt this will be a considerable disappointment to guests, especially with the cancellation happening just the evening before departure. Many passengers would have already made their trip to Miami in preparation for their cruise vacation.

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a full refund that will automatically be processed on the original form of payment. If a Future Cruise Credit was used to book the voyage, that would be re-applied to the account to be used again for a future sailing.

Norwegian Getaway Cruise Ship

For those already en route or already in Miami, NCL says, “All guests who secured flights through Norwegian Cruise Line and are currently en route or who have already arrived in Miami will receive new flight schedules within the next 24 hours to the email on file. All guests who secured flights independently are guided to work directly with the airline and travel insurance provider for reimbursement options.”

NCL is offering some additional choices for this specific cancellation which guests can choose when re-booking. The first choice is a 20% off discount that can be used to make a booking from January 11, 2022, through January 11, 2021, on any sailings through May 31, 2023.

The second choice is 70% off the second guest for a limited time only. To take advantage of this, guests must book by January 31, 2022, on any voyage through 2024.

The third option allows guests to take advantage of the “TAKE ALL!” promotion as long as they book a new cruise by January 31, 2022, for any sailing through 2024. The choice also includes all five of the cruise line’s Free at Sea amenities such as a free unlimited beverage package, free specialty dining, a free Wi-Fi package, and more.

This news comes during a difficult time for the cruise industry due to concerns about the new Omicron variant. Despite cases relatively low on cruise ships and protocols in place to deal with any situation, multiple ships have already been denied at some ports.

Entertainment shows were already cancelled aboard the sister ship the Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Pearl was forced to cancel her current sailing due to positive cases. Cruise lines, including NCL are doing what they can to make sure cruising can continue safely.