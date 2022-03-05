Norwegian Cruise Line Brings Back Meet The Winemaker Series

Norwegian Cruise Line will bring back the Meet the Winemaker series this year. The popular series where famous winemakers and guests engage during various seminars, wine tastings, and wine paired dinners.

Guests will have the chance to meet and greet Diane Flamand, winemaker at Domaines Lafitte Rothschild; Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate; Salvatore Ferragamo, who has been responsible for conserving The Il Borro estate in Tuscany; and many other experts.

Meet The Winemaker Returns For Sixth Year Running

The 2022 season for Norwegian Cruise Line will feature the Meet the Winemaker series, which is back by popular demand. The cruise line has teamed up with several world-famous winemakers and experts in the field, which will engage with guests through a series of events on board.

Bar on Norwegian Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Guests will be able to participate in a variety of enriching seminars and activities, including intimate wine tastings and wine-paired dinners, interactive culinary demonstrations, and meet-and-greet sessions with the winemakers on select cruises aboard Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Bliss.

Harry Sommer, President and CEO of NCL, said: “Our Guest First policy compels us to put guests at the heart of every development, and the Meet the Winemaker series showcases this commitment to bringing high quality, one-of-a-kind offerings to our guests.”

“We hope that our guest will enjoy the new edition of the popular series and are left with an unforgettable experience from today’s most innovative beverage and culinary leaders. We are very proud of this season’s lineup and excited to bring the event to Europe for the first time ever.”

Nine Separate Events On Four Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has scheduled the event between March 6 and December 11 of this year, spread out over nine different occasions. Each one features a different expert or winemaker, who will also choose vintage wines brought onboard for the exclusive events.

The event will be making its way to Europe onboard Norwegian Escape for the first time, sailing around the Greek Islands and Italy this summer. The series will feature on the July 17 and the October 12 sailings.

Photo Credit: Mia2you / Shutterstock.com

In July, the host of the event will be winemaker Antonio Hidalgo of the family-owned Spanish Sherry house – Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana. The October edition will be hosted by Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A., which produces grappa, Prosecco, a wide range of sparkling wines, the great reds of Valpolicella and Tuscany, Italy, as well as Limoncino and creamy-based sweet liqueurs.

Other notable winemakers participating include Gérard Bertrand, who produces some of the best biodynamic wines of the Languedoc; Rob Mondavi, Jr., fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker; Diane Flamand, winemaker at Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite); and Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate.

The full lineup of the 2022 Meet the Winemaker series includes: