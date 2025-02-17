Norwegian Cruise Line Brings Back Dining Options Guests Want

Following the quiet testing of a more limited menu at specialty restaurants in early February, Norwegian Cruise Line has listened to vehement guest feedback and reversed the earlier change that had eliminated most side dish options.

The initial change has applied to several onboard specialty restaurants, including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Ocean Blue, and Palomar. Booked guests seeking to make reservations as well as those already on cruises noted that side dish choices were removed in early February, with all entrees being served with the same side selections.

Specifically at Cagney’s Steakhouse, that meant that all entrees were to be served with truffle mashed potatoes and sauteed garlic mushrooms.

No other sides were offered, though some travelers on different ships reported inconsistency in whether or not they could choose or substitute different sides.

While this change was not explained in detail, such a maneuver could have been an attempt to reduce food waste by simply offering the same sides for all entrees.

Another possibility could be that offering the same sides might streamline service efficiency, perhaps reducing wait times and making specialty restaurant reservations available to more guests.

Previously, the side selections at Cagney’s Steakhouse had included items such as a baked russet potato, creamed spinach, pearl barley risotto, and steamed broccoli.

Fortunately for guests who prefer to make their own selections, Norwegian Cruise Line announced on social media that – at least for Cagney’s Steakhouse – the sides are here to stay.

“We listen and we don’t judge…” the cruise line said. “We’re lucky to have guests like you, who care so much about specialty dining, and we heard you! Effective immediately, sides are here to stay at Cagney’s!”

This announcement – accompanied by a photo of grilled zucchini and the famous parmesan dusted truffle fries – shows that Norwegian Cruise Line does indeed pay attention to guest feedback and make adjustments their guests want.

It is unknown whether or not the selection of sides will return to the cruise line’s seafood restaurants. That change may still be under review or could be made permanent depending on additional feedback, further adjustments, recipe changes, or other factors.

Why Such a Change?

Cruise lines regularly change menus both in their Main Dining Room restaurants as well as specialty dining venues. This helps keep the menu fresh and exciting for all guests, and can emphasize seasonal selections and new dietary preferences.

While some changes may be necessary due to supply issues or food costs, other changes are meant to be positive updates that guests will enjoy.

Not all such changes resonate with travelers, however. In this case, pushback on the reduced side options was obviously strong enough that Norwegian Cruise Line has decided to revert to the old menu.

Cagney’s Dinner with Sides (Photo Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Negative reactions could have come from post-cruise feedback surveys, guest comments or complaints onboard various ships, emailed feedback, or even from social media posts.

Cagney’s Steakhouse is a signature venue across all 19 ships in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, and is also aboard the upcoming Norwegian Aqua scheduled to debut at the end of March.

The most recent menu refresh to Cagney’s, which streamlined the menu from four courses down to three and eliminated some less popular options, was implemented in June 2024.

The restaurant specializes in classic steakhouse fare featuring Premium Black Angus beef and sumptuous seafood, classic cocktails, and a choice wine list.

Appetizers include a crab cake, grilled thick-cut bacon, lobster bisque, Caesar salad, and baked onion soup. Top entrees at Cagney’s range from ribeye steak and filet mignon to slow roasted prime rib, double-cut lamb chops, and a grilled jumbo shrimp skewer.

Of course, don’t forget a sweet finish with seven layer chocolate cake, raspberry creme brulee, apple pie, or other luscious desserts.

As a specialty restaurant there is a $60 (USD) per person surcharge to dine at Cagney’s Steakhouse, though the restaurant is included in the cruise line’s “More at Sea” package which replaced the “Free at Sea” package in October 2024.