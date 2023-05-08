Norwegian Cruise Line Begins Another Huge Teacher Giveaway

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched its fourth annual “Giving Joy” recognition program to honor teachers and reward their dedication with the chance to win free cruises, including a special prize to attend the christening voyage of the upcoming Norwegian Viva.

Giving Joy Teacher Appreciation Contest Begins

Coinciding with Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12, 2023), Norwegian Cruise Line has begun its “Giving Joy” program, which rewards exemplary teachers with free cruises and donations to their schools and classrooms.

“We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign and to continue to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, as well as to reinforce the connection between travel and education,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The program is open to educators of all levels – from preschool through university – in the US and Canada. Nominations can be made online through June 9, 2023. To be eligible, teachers must be legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) or the US (including Washington, DC and Puerto Rico), and accredited at any public or private school, university, or college.

Previous Giving Joy winners cannot be nominated again, but may nominate others.

To enter, nominators must provide a brief essay that describes why their chosen teacher should win one of the awards, including how they have gone above and beyond to make a lasting impact on students’ lives and to inspire their students. Photographs of the nominees are also required.

Inspiration is the genesis behind the contest, as cruise travel can be inspiring to help passengers connect with new communities, discover new cultures, and immerse themselves in history, geography, art, food, and much more no matter where they set sail.

“We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences,” said Herrera.

“My wife is a second grade teacher, and I see first-hand the passion that goes behind connecting with and motivating students each and every day. It is an honor to award these hard-working educators and commend them for their dedication to their students.”

Winning Prizes

The educators who are voted the most inspirational through the contest period will win truly inspirational prizes.

A judging panel will select a total of 20 winners after semi-finalists are verified. Of those winners, 3 Grand Prize Winners will receive a 7-night cruise of their choice for themselves and a guest, as well as an invitation to set sail aboard Norwegian Viva on the new ship’s christening voyage on November 28, 2023.

The christening sailing portion of the grand prize also includes airfare, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, transfers to and from the ship, and other onboard amenities.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The remaining 17 finalists will also win a 7-night cruise. For both the finalists as well as the grand prize winners, the 7-night sailing must be booked by December 31, 2023, and the sailing must be completed by December 31, 2024. The selected cruise must originate from either the US or Canada.

However, the value of the recognition offered by Norwegian Cruise Line goes far beyond just a free cruise.

One of the 2022 contest’s finalist winners, special education teacher Shannon Cooke from Long Island, New York, expressed just how inspiring the entire experience was for her.

“This was such a great experience. It was amazing to meet teachers from all over North America who shared very similar goals and visions of teaching,” she said. “When I returned from my NCL cruise, I was able to incorporate my trip to the ancient ruins in Mexico into our sixth grade Civilizations unit.”

About Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva, the second of the innovative Prima-class of ships and sister ship to Norwegian Prima, is scheduled to join the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet in August, and will spend the late summer and early fall offering a variety of Mediterranean sailings.

In mid-November, the new ship will make its first transatlantic crossing to move to Miami, where it will be officially christened and offer a couple of cruises before moving to San Juan to offer 7-night Caribbean itineraries through March 2024, when the ship will return to the Mediterranean.

The 142,500-gross-ton Norwegian Viva can welcome 3,215 guests per sailing, and is the second of six total Prima-class ships ordered by Norwegian Cruise Line.