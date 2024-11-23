Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Major Cancellations for Another Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has been making serious adjustments across its fleet with a slew of itinerary cancellations for its 2025-26 lineup as of late.

Just after calling off 38 sailings on Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Jewel, and Norwegian Star, it followed up with more cancellations for Norwegian Jade.

Citing plans for a fleet redeployment, the 93,558-gross-ton vessel’s voyages between October 18, 2025, and February 16, 2026, have been nixed.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, we strive to create extraordinary vacation experiences that delight our guests. Occasionally, scheduled itineraries may need to be cancelled, allowing us the opportunity to introduce enhanced voyages that accommodate strong guest demand and provide a more immersive experience,” the cruise line stated in a letter to affected passengers.

Instead of homeporting in Miami for a winter season that included 6- to 14-night itineraries to ports across the Caribbean, as well as several trips through the Panama Canal, the 2,402-passenger Norwegian Jade will now be based in San Diego.

Its updated season will feature 7-day roundtrip sailings to the Mexican Riviera, most likely to popular calls like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Ensenada. Itineraries and bookings are expected to open soon.

The cruise line apologized for the inconvenience and disappointment, adding, “While unfortunately cancellations may arise, please rest assured that we are always working hard to provide you with world-class cruise vacations to bucket-list destinations.”

Disruptions and Realignment

This isn’t the first time guests of Norwegian Jade have faced disappointment. Earlier this year, the vessel experienced a significant delay on its July 20, 2024, return to Port Canaveral.

The ship was delayed by 24 hours after a technical issue with the ship’s propulsion system required immediate attention. This caused disembarkation to shift to July 21, also delaying the start of the subsequent cruise.

Guests on that following voyage faced schedule adjustments affecting all but one day, including shortened port stays and the cancellation of some planned visits.

Norwegian Jade Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

The good news for this schedule cancellation is that, unlike those unplanned changes, Norwegian Cruise Line has given passengers notice well in advance, with the cruise line automatically refunding all guests.

Passengers can expect to receive 100 percent refunds to their original payment methods within 30 business days. For those who used Future Cruise Credits (FCC), the credits will be re-applied to accounts within 10 days.

And, as a gesture of goodwill, the cruise line is offering a 10 percent discount in the form of an FCC, valid for any sailing through December 31, 2026. This discount will be available starting November 27, 2024.

Still, the cancellation of Norwegian Jade’s sailings is just one of several adjustments Norwegian Cruise Line has made in recent days as it reshuffles its fleet and itineraries with more announcements to come.

Following the scrapping of Norwegian Dawn’s November 2, 2025, through April 12, 2026, African routes; Norwegian Star’s November 20, 2025, through April 14, 2026, South American itineraries; and Norwegian Jewel’s November 23, 2025, through April 5, 2026, Caribbean journeys, cruisers are eager to see where Norwegian will position the ships for the 2025-26 winter season.