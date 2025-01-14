Norwegian Cruise Guests Informed About Face-to-Face Immigration

At a time when more cruise ports are implementing facial recognition technology to speed up immigration processing and move travelers along more quickly, guests aboard one Norwegian Cruise Line ship are mandated to do a face-to-face immigration inspection.

Guests currently onboard Norwegian Bliss enjoying the ship’s transatlantic sailing have been notified of the immigration procedure and when they must report for the inspection.

“As per United Kingdom immigration regulations, please be advised that there will be an oversea-en-route clearance, requiring a MANDATORY Face-to-Face Immigration Inspection onboard,” the notification letter explained.

“ALL GUESTS must present themselves regardless of your nationality and age as we are entering the United Kingdom.”

This means that even UK citizens returning home onboard the ship’s 13-night sailing are required to present the proper documentation to immigration officials in person for the inspection. Guests will need their ship keycard, original passport, and visa (if needed, depending on their nationality).

The inspection will take place onboard Norwegian Bliss on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the last sea day of the ship’s voyage. The call to Le Havre (Paris) the following day should not be impacted, and Norwegian Bliss should arrive in Southampton as planned on Friday, January 17.

The immigration inspection will take place in the ship’s Manhattan Restaurant on Deck 7, aft, and will take the better part of the day – from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.

Because the process is so long, guests will be called according to their stateroom deck at the time they can report for the inspection. Announcements will be made over the ship’s public address system when each deck can proceed to the Manhattan Restaurant. Guests can also tune in to Channel 2 on their stateroom television for the announcements and updates.

Onboard activities and entertainment will continue through the day as planned. Guests should be aware of the approximate time for their inspection, however, and ensure they are available during that window so the immigration processing flows smoothly.

No explanation other than “as per United Kingdom immigration regulations” has been offered for why the in-person clearance is necessary before Norwegian Bliss actually reaches the UK. This type of inspection is usually only for a cruise ship’s first entry into the UK on any specific voyage if the ship did not embark in the UK.

Norwegian Bliss departed on this transatlantic cruise from Miami on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Previously, the ship had offered several Caribbean itineraries from Miami, and before that, Mexican Riviera itineraries from Los Angeles.

Proper Travel Documentation for Transatlantic Cruises

While guests on closed-loop sailings from US homeports do not need a passport or any type of visa (unless sailing to Greenland, South America, or the Panama Canal), additional documentation is needed for transatlantic sailings.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s travel documentation website notes that US citizens are required to have a UK Electronic Travel Authorization or a valid UK entry document verifying UK immigration status as of January 8, 2025.

Norwegian Bliss in Alaska (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

This includes travel by ship or plane, which is likely the cause behind the en-route immigration inspection aboard Norwegian Bliss. It is possible this will impact additional cruises moving forward, so all travelers with cruises to the UK should be aware of the need for the appropriate documentation prior to sailing.

While cruise lines make every possible effort to ensure guests are informed of documentation requirements before sailing, it is up to travelers to present the proper paperwork. If they do not have the correct documents, travelers may be denied embarkation or could face additional difficulties.

Countries can also change entry documentation requirements at any time, which is why most cruise lines highly recommend a valid passport that will not expire for at least six months past the end of a sailing.