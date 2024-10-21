Norwegian Bliss Cancels Mexico Call, Alters Itinerary

Any hopes of enjoying three days of bliss on Mexico’s Pacific Coast during the December 6, 2024, cruise on Norwegian Bliss have been dashed now that passengers received word from Norwegian Cruise Line that it has cancelled a call.

In an email sent to passengers on October 21, 2024, the cruise line informed guests that its call in Manzanillo, renowned for its beaches and sailfish fishing, has been removed from Norwegian Bliss’ 16-night repositioning cruise from Los Angeles, California, to Miami, Florida.

The 4,004-passenger ship will now spend December 10, 2024, at sea.

Additionally, the cruise line made modifications to two port stops. Scheduled to call in Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala, on December 12 from 11:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m., passengers have been informed the call will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The following call on December 14 to Puntarenas, Costa Rica, has also been shortened. Arriving at its originally scheduled time of 7 a.m., Norwegian Bliss is now departing two hours early, at 6 p.m.

The cruise line hinted that the changes may have been made for sustainability reasons.

“We are committed to providing the best vacations at sea and have been working tirelessly to continue elevating the quality of the overall guest experience while positively impacting society and the environment,” the letter began.

“As we continue to optimize itineraries for enhanced port and shore excursion availability, as well as fuel efficiency, as a part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability efforts, we have adjusted the itinerary,” it continued.

As Norwegian Cruise Line regularly sails to Manzanillo, most recently arriving on October 21, 2024, with the 169,116-gross-ton Norwegian Encore, it is unclear why the port was removed from the itinerary.

The cruise line suggested that the additional hour added in Guatemala would compensate for the missed call and two lost hours in Costa Rica.

Norwegian Bliss Docked in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

“While we will no longer visit Manzanillo, Mexico, we are pleased to share that we have extended our visit to Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala,” it said.

No additional changes were made to the itinerary. Norwegian Bliss will continue to visit Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Panama City, Panama, during a cruise through the canal; and Cartagena, Colombia, ahead of its arrival in Miami on December 21, 2024.

The 168,028-gross-ton ship will then spend December offering roundtrip voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami.

Excursion Refunds Offered

This adjustment itinerary is just the latest in a series of recent cancellations and changes being made by Norwegian Cruise Line as of late.

Just two days ago, the cruise line altered calls in Africa for a November sailing, while guests on a December cruise in Panama were recently informed of updates, and two sailings in the Bahamas were cancelled in favor of chartered cruises.

Unfortunately, the lost call does not result in an onboard credit, which many cruise lines often offer when ports have been removed from itineraries, providing extra credit for fun to be had onboard during added sea days.

Instead, guests will simply be refunded for any excursions in Manzanillo prebooked through the cruise line. Norwegian Cruise Line will automatically make the necessary adjustments to reschedule any excursions affected by the new call times in Guatemala and Costa Rica.

If excursions cannot be rebooked, passengers will receive full refunds to the original form of payment. Any guests who independently booked excursions are advised to contact the tour providers for cancellations and adjustments.