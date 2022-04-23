Norwegian Bliss Begins Alaska Cruises From Port of Seattle

The Alaska cruise season for ships sailing from Seattle kicks off this weekend with Norwegian Bliss. The Norwegian Cruise Line ship sails on the first of a series of 26 7-night Alaska cruises from today through October 15, 2022

Norwegian Bliss is the first of 296 cruise ship calls, with 1.2 million passengers expected to arrive at the Port of Seattle this year for a cruise to Alaska. Norwegian Cruise Line uses Pier 66 in Seattle, an easy walk to the famous Pike Place Market and the Seattle Aquarium.

Norwegian Bliss Kicks Off Alaska Cruise Season

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss kicks off the Alaska cruise season this weekend with a series of 7-night cruises. Between Saturday, April 23, and October 15, she will sail on 26 voyages to Alaska, all with Seattle as its homeport.

Norwegian Bliss will sail from the Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 in the center of Seattle, a short walk to Pike Place Market and the Seattle Aquarium.

Photo Credit: casa.da.photo / Shutterstock

Harry Sommer, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line: “Norwegian Cruise Line is thrilled to kick off the 2022 Alaska season in Seattle, and especially at Pier 66, where our partnership with the Port began over 20 years ago.“

“After restarting our return to service from the U.S. last year from Seattle, it’s great to be back in our ‘second home’ and start a new full season of showing guests from around the world the beauty and splendor of Alaska, Canada, and Washington State, while contributing to the economic recovery of those local businesses that make cruise possible in this region.”

The first port of call in Alaska will be in Juneau; after that, Norwegian Bliss will call in Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, and Victoria, British Columbia, before arriving in Seattle on April 30.

During the 26 voyages for Norwegian Bliss this summer, other ports of call include Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Port of Seattle

The Tourism Manager of the City and Borough of Juneau, Alaska, Alexandra Pierce, says Juneau is eager to welcome cruise ship visitors back to the region: “The cruise industry is an important component of the Southeast Alaskan economy. The past two years have been incredibly difficult for our local businesses, and we’re excited to welcome visitors back to our beautiful community and region,”

Norwegian Bliss is a Breakaway-plus class cruise ship designed with Alaska in mind. The 168,028 gross tons cruise ship, which has a guest capacity of 4,004 passengers, has improved energy efficiencies built into her design to meet Alaska’s environmental regulations.

Busy Season Ahead for Seattle

Seattle has a busy season ahead as the leading homeport for cruise ships sailing to Alaska. The city expects no less than 296 cruise ship calls between October and November, bringing 1.2 million visitors to the city. Cruising creates $900 million in economic benefits and 5,500 jobs for Seattle.

“We are working every day to ensure Seattle is a welcoming, safe, and vibrant place for residents, visitors, and tourists,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “The return of cruise season gives us another exciting channel to share what we love about Seattle and highlight the things that make this region special, all while creating good jobs and boosting our economy.”

Besides Norwegian Cruise Line, the seven major cruise lines homeporting in Seattle will be sailing 14 vessels. These include Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line.

In the case of Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Splendor is already in Seattle, docked at the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91. She will sail on her first cruise on May 2, and 8-night voyages sailing to Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, and Victoria.