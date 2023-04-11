Norwegian Adjusts Schedule for Popular Show on One Sailing

Guests setting sail April 15, 2023 aboard Norwegian Joy may not have the same opportunity to see the popular “Footloose” production onboard as they planned.

An email sent to impacted guests has informed them of a change in the show schedule, with some reservations cancelled as a result. The show will go on, however, and guests can rebook their reservations for the new showtimes.

The Monday, April 17 showtimes for Footloose aboard Norwegian Joy have been adjusted, with existing reservations cancelled. Norwegian Cruise Line has reached out to guests aboard that sailing – a 12-night Caribbean cruise from Miami – to notify them of the adjustment.

“In order to enhance the guest experience, we have adjusted the show times for Footloose on April 17, 2023,” the email reads. “As such, we regret to inform you that your reservation for Footloose on April 17, 2023, at 8 p.m., will be cancelled.”

No explanation is offered for how the show times have been adjusted, nor how the change will “enhance the guest experience,” but it may be that an additional show is being offered or else a slight shift in the show times will permit better crowd control, more effective setup for the next performance, or fewer conflicts with other onboard activities that evening.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

The show is not being cancelled altogether, however, as the email continues to explain additional options for guests.

“New show times for Footloose on April 17, 2023, will be available to book beginning on Monday, April 10, 2023. If you wish to rebook your reservation, you may do so by logging into your MyNCL account,” the email said.

About Footloose

Footloose is offered exclusively aboard Norwegian Joy, and seeing the dynamic musical production, which is based on the hit 1984 movie, is a highlight of onboard entertainment for many passengers. The show features the hit music of Grammy Award-winning artist, Kenny Loggins, and is complimentary for all guests.

The show is performed in the Joy Theater on Decks 6 and 7, which has a guest capacity of 907. Because the Breakaway-class vessel can welcome as many as 3,802 guests at double occupancy, reservations are essential to accommodate everyone who would like to see the world-class production.

Photo: NCL

The ship’s box office, adjacent to the starboard theater entrance on Deck 7, can also help guests make reservations. If the show is fully booked, a wait list will be available and unclaimed reservations are generally released shortly before the show begins.

Other Entertainment Options on Norwegian Joy

If guests aren’t able to enjoy Footloose or aren’t interested in the show, Norwegian Joy offers a wide variety of other entertainment options.

A second production show, Elements, is also part of the ship’s entertainment lineup, with a magical, dazzling spectacle of Earth, Air, Water, and Fire.

Plenty of live music is offered nightly at different venues onboard, including a Beatles cover band at The Cavern Club on Deck 8. Guests can also have a laugh at live comedian performances at the Social Comedy and Night Club on Deck 6, which transforms into a DJ-led party late into the night.

Other onboard activities include an array of fun games, trivia contests, the video arcade on Deck 16, the ship’s casino, miniature golf on Deck 19, immersive high-tech games in the Galaxy Pavilion on Deck 16, laser tag, the Joy Speedway go-kart track, and much more. Some activities do require extra fees for participating guests.

In addition to the amazing entertainment and activities offered on Norwegian Joy, guests on the impacted sailing will also get to enjoy amazing ports of call as the ship visits Grand Cayman, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Aruba, and Curacao, as well as Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas.