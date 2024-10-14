Northernmost UK Port Sets Seasonal Cruise Records

Lerwick Harbour, Scotland, the northernmost cruise port within the UK, has surpassed previous traffic to set not one, not two, but four cruise travel records for its 2024 sailing season, which may not even be over yet.

Typically, Lerwick Harbour’s season extends from April through October, but in 2024, shoulder seasons in March and November have added extra bookings that have brought extra travelers to the unique destination.

Of special note are multiple visits by some top vessels, including AIDA Cruises’ 71,304-gross-ton AIDAsol. The ship brought up to 2,174 travelers at each visit, giving eager cruisers the opportunity to enjoy the stunning beauty and old Norse history of the region.

In total, 134 ship visits reached Lerwick Harbour in the Shetland archipelago in 2024. This brought 6.9 million gross tons of shipping and 138,537 cruise passengers to the destination, and each figure was an increase over 2023 numbers. The number of passengers increased the most, 21% higher than cruise visitors recorded in 2023.

“It has been a brilliant season hosting many different operators, types of vessels and dozens of nationalities,” said Melanie Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority Cruise & Marketing Manager.

“The success is down to the incredible co-operation from all the service providers, retailers, venues and attractions working very hard to showcase Shetland as a wonderful destination, unlike any other. The warmth of welcome which cruise visitors receive is always highlighted in feedback received and is testament to everyone’s efforts.”

In addition to such impressive numbers for such an isolated destination, the 2024 season also brought the largest ever ship to call to Lerwick. MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia Plus class MSC Virtuosa was the celebrated ship at 181,541 gross tons, able to carry up to 4,842 travelers at double occupancy, or as many as 6,334 guests when fully booked, when she visited on May 20, 2024.

“Virtuosa’s maiden call is another example of Shetland’s popularity as a tourist destination, and the port’s capacity to welcome the larger vessels is also operating,” said Henderson.

Even with such impressive numbers already noted for 2024, the season is not yet over. The final anticipated visit is the maiden visit of Le Commandant Charcot, the very first luxury hybrid electric polar exploration ship from Ponant Cruises, which will arrive in Lerwick Harbor on November 18 as part of an “autumn splendours” tour.

Visiting Lerwick

A variety of cruise lines of different sizes and specialties visit Lerwick, including mainstream lines such as AIDA Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Oceania Cruises, and Costa Cruises, as well as luxury lines like Silversea, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Crystal Cruises.

Expedition lines and smaller local lines, including Fred. Olsen Cruises, Ambassador Cruise Line, and Hurtigruten Expeditions also visit Lerwick, adding a unique destination to their itinerary options.

MSC Virtuosa at Lerwick Port (Photo Credit: Dave Donaldson, Shetland Flyer Aerial Media)

“Cruise is a way for visitors to experience the more remote parts of Scotland, often returning for a longer stay. It has become an important contributor to the local tourism economy,” noted Henderson.

The isolation and uniqueness of Lerwick appeal to many luxury and expedition travelers who are always eager to find ports of call different than typical mass market destinations that offer the same types of experiences.

Lerwick, on the other hand, features millennia of history from the Neolithic, Bronze, and Iron ages, as well as recent historical interest and maritime traditions.

So far, 135 ship visits are already planned for Lerwick in 2025, though additional calls may yet be confirmed as different cruise lines finalize their itinerary options. It should also be noted that calls to such an isolated destination can occasionally be cancelled due to weather, which is factored in to the cruise port’s plans.