Northern Ireland Port Welcomes Over 10,000 Visitors

It may seem small in comparison to large ports like Barcelona, with its more than 3.5 million cruise passenger arrivals prompting locals to protest cruise ships, but in Northern Ireland, one port is celebrating a burgeoning cruise industry and open to welcoming even more passengers in the coming years.

Foyle Port in Derry-Londonderry in Northern Ireland has officially wrapped up its 2024 cruise season as the last ship of the season, the British-owned 50-passenger Hebridean Princess, departed on September 15, 2024.

The port, formerly known as Londonderry Port and celebrating its 170th year of operations, saw a significant boost in tourism this year with over 10,000 passengers and crew members visiting the region.

Running from May to September, the 2024 cruise season saw ships docking at Lisahally berth and the tender port at Greencastle, with more than half of cruise passengers arriving from the U.S.

One of the season’s highlights was the arrival of the 91,740-gross-ton, 2,348-guest Norwegian Star and the 92,250-gross-ton, 2,340-passenger Norwegian Dawn. The Norwegian Cruise Line vessels set the record as the largest ships to enter Lough Foyle.

This year, Foyle Port also witnessed a surge in maiden visits, with six ships making their first calls. Among them were Norwegian Dawn along with Silversea Cruises’ 608-passenger Silver Spirit and Azamara Cruises’ 684-guest Azamara Onward and 710-passenger Azamara Quest.

The German-operated Amadea and the British-owned Spirit of Adventure also brought 624 and 999 guests for the first time, respectively.

“The port’s unique position as a gateway to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, linking popular tourist routes such as the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way, makes it a highly appealing cruise destination,” said Foyle Port’s Harbour Master and Operations Director Captain Bill McCann.

He noted that cruise tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the industry and projects the port will see a 50 percent increase in cruise calls in 2025 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Cruise Tourism Boosts Local Economy

The port revealed the influx of visitors to Foyle Port brought considerable financial benefits to the local economy with Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin, stating, “The cruise industry is continuing to generate significant income.”

Although he did not specifically reveal numbers to back his claim, he continued to say the industry is creating “a range of job opportunities with the benefits of these cruise visits extending beyond the immediate tourism sector.”

Azamara Onward in Lisahally Foyle Port in Northern Ireland (Photo Credit: Fort Foyle)

McLaughlin and other local leaders praised the port’s success in attracting visitors and highlighted the growing importance of cruise tourism to Northern Ireland.

Said Visit Derry’s Chief Executive, Odhran Dunne, “The feedback from international cruise passengers on their visit to the city and the North West region has been fantastic over the course of the cruise season.”

Beyond the majority of Americans arriving at Foyle Port, 22 percent of cruise guests hailed from the United Kingdom, 8 percent from Germany, 6 percent from Canada, and 5 percent from Australia.

Read Also: Top 10 Smallest Cruise Ships in the World

Foyle Port can accommodate vessels up to 71,650 gross tons and a maximum length of 705 feet. Its within walking distance of the town’s center, which is filled with shops, restaurants, and bars.

Londonderry is also a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way, a 1,500-mile-long western coastal road stretching from the Inishowen Peninsula in County Donegal in the north to County Cork’s Kinsale in the south. Its 2024 season launched with Seabourn’s Ovation arriving on May 14, 2024, with 600 passengers.