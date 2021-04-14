No Immediate Need for Carnival Cruise Ships in St. Vincent Evacuations

Even though the La Soufriere Volcano situation remains extremely worrying and continues to erupt, Carnival cruise ships are no longer needed. It comes after the cruise lines raced to the rescue at the end of last week to offer help evacuating residents.

Carnival Cruise Line Remains on Standby

Carnival Cruise Line has released an update on its involvement in St. Vincent evacuations due to the La Soufriere Volcano eruption. Carnival Legend and Carnival Paradise both arrived at the island located in the southeast Caribbean on April 9.

The cruise line has been working with Royal Caribbean ships to coordinate the evacuation efforts with authorities. A red alert was issued last week before the volcano erupted on Saturday.

Worth Reading: Reasons You Need to Take a Carnival Paradise Cruise

Carnival has stated that government officials in St. Vincent have advised that there no longer the need to evacuate residents. As a result, the two Carnival cruise ships are moving away from the area. However, Carnival remains ready if the situation changes. Here’s the statement:

Government officials in St. Vincent have advised Carnival there is no immediate need for an evacuation of local residents. In consultation with the government, Carnival will be moving Legend and Paradise from the area, but we stand ready to assist should the circumstances change. We ask our employees, guests and partners to continue to keep St. Vincent in their thoughts.

(Photo Credit: NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines)

At the moment, La Soufriere Volcano continues to erupt. According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), there was another explosive event at 6:30 on Tuesday morning, and the alert level remains red. The island is also covered in a blanket of ash, and residents are being informed how to protect themselves from breathing it in.

Also Read: Cruise Lines Work Together to Help Evacuate St. Vincent Residents

Caribbean islands have been offering help and a ferry even arrived on April 13 from Trinidad and Tobago with essential supplies including water, water tanks, food and relief supplies.

The situations in St. Vincent is still developing and Cruise Hive will keep readers informed on how the cruise industry is helping.