NFL Team Officially Partners With Princess Cruises

The Los Angeles Rams NFL sports franchise has appointed Princess Cruises as its official partner for cruise vacations, with the news being delivered at the football team’s 2023 training camp, located in Irvine, California. This strengthens the team’s partnership with the cruise line, both of which also support community causes in Los Angeles.

LA Rams and Princess Cruises Team Up

The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams has forged a strategic alliance with Princess Cruises, making the cruise line the team’s exclusive partner for luxurious cruise holidays.

The announcement was made during the team’s 2023 training camp ahead of the official football season. Princess Cruises, founded in 1965 and headquartered in Santa Clarita (just north of Los Angeles), will now embark on an exciting new journey as the Rams’ official cruise vacation sponsor.

“Princess Cruises and the Rams are both legendary in Los Angeles for creating amazing experiences and appreciating their hometown including the passionate fans, local heroes and the entire community,” explained John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “It’s great for champions to unite to create even more excitement at the Rams House.”

This collaboration will see Princess Cruises, now the Official Cruise Line Vacation Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, sponsor the Rams’ digital series “We Love LA,” where fans can follow the exploits of their favorite players around the city shopping, golfing, visiting a cruise ship, and more.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises President and Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer for the Los Angeles Rams pose at the LA Rams Training Camp. (Photo Credit: Princess Cruises)

The cruise line will also enhance the excitement of Rams’ home games by setting sail on the massive 70,000 square-foot dual-sided wraparound Samsung Infinity Screen located inside the stadium. This will provide a unique blend of football and travel allure for the attending fans at the 70,240-seat SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.

The team’s first non-preseason home game will be against the San Francisco 49ers, with the battle taking place on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Giving Back to the Community

Princess Cruises and the Los Angeles Rams also share a common goal of supporting their local community.

“As we get ready to kick off the 2023 NFL season, we are thrilled to welcome Princess Cruises to our family of partners and are excited to team up to celebrate and give back to our community that we both call home,” Rams’ CCO Jennifer Prince remarked.

In a show of solidarity with the military and military veterans, the two companies came together on August 1, 2023 to honor the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Fisher House during the Rams Irvine-based training camp.

Military Appreciation Day (Photo Credit: Princess Cruises)

The Fisher House Foundation provides free comfort homes for families to use to help them stay close to their hospitalized military or veteran family members during their time of need.

During the training camp event, John Padgett — representing both Princess Cruises and the Rams — provided the nonprofit with a generous $5,000 donation. Additionally, two military families were given complimentary cruises in appreciation of their service and sacrifice.

“Fisher House Foundation thanks Princess Cruises and the LA Rams for their support of our military, veterans, and their families,” said Ken Fisher, Fisher House CEO.

Furthermore, the team its 2022 Salute To Service Award Nominee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein — drafted during the 2015 NFL during the second round (while the team was still based in St. Louis) — awarded Rams’ tickets to two military families in recognition of their service to their country.

Setting Sail With Princess

Princess Cruises’ largest vessel is the 145,000-gross ton Royal-class Discovery Princess, constructed in 2021 at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. Following closely behind are the Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess, built in 2020 and 2019, respectively, both coming in at 144,650 gross tons.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

All three will soon be dwarfed by the upcoming Sun Princess, the first in the cruise line’s new Sphere class, which is estimated at 175,500 gross tons. Sun Princess is slated to join the Princess Cruises’ fleet in February 2024.

The cruise line currently operates a fleet of 15 ships, many vessels with cutting-edge designs. With over two million passengers annually, the company is busy year-round sailing to hundreds of different destinations around the planet, with a large portion of its fleet favoring Alaska cruise itineraries during the popular Alaskan summer sailing season.