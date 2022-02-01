NFL Rookie of the Year to Help Rookie Cruisers Win a Carnival Cruise

It can take a lot of courage, drive, and determination to try something new, which is something NFL quarterback Justin Herbert knows a lot about. Now, he is part of a promotion to help rookie cruisers make their own strides and win their very first cruise with Carnival Cruise Line.

Win a Free Carnival Cruise!

Sponsored by Pepsi, Official Soft Drink Partner of the NFL, the cruise giveaway celebrates being a rookie and the excitement and discovery rookies enjoy as they fulfill their potential.

“Being a rookie in any setting can be daunting but exhilarating,” said Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert. “That’s why it’s great to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to share that feeling with fans by encouraging the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike to embark on a new adventure.”

Herbert is the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year. From his first steps onto that big-league turf to his rise to one of last season’s rising stars, 23-year-old Herbert has proven himself a pro and is looking to help fans do the same in a fun, new way.

“There’s an energy, excitement, and curiosity a rookie brings to an experience – something Justin Herbert knows a thing or two about,” said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “We wanted to harness that enthusiasm for this program and allow first-time cruise-goers to experience the thrill of being a rookie for themselves.”

Pepsi is in its 20th year as the presenting partner of the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards. Carnival Cruise Line partnered with PepsiCo products in January 2020, and serves a variety of Pepsi products onboard its ships.

How to Enter the Giveaway

Prospective cruise rookies can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win their very first cruise getaway on a Carnival Cruise Line ship. While they might board as just a rookie, they’ll return a record-breaking-memory-making pro.

The entry period opens February 1, 2022 at 12 p.m. Eastern time, and will run through February 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. During that period, entrants can submit one valid entry per day through the online registration form.

A valid email address is required to enter, and the sweepstakes is only open to legal U.S. residents age 21 or older. Employees or relatives connected to PepsiCo, Carnival Cruise Line, and affiliated sponsors are not eligible.

After the entry period closes, 15 potential winners will be chosen (subject to validation of their entries). Each will win one Carnival Cruise Line sailing of their choice for themselves and a guest. The cruise can be 3-7 nights, and will be in an ocean view stateroom. Any cruise may be booked and must be sailed any time within 18 months of the prize award date.

Prizes are not transferrable, not redeemable for cash, and include the cruise fare only. Winners are responsible for any upgrade expenses, travel to the embarkation port, onboard expenses, gratuities, port fees, and taxes. Winners and their travel guests must be able to meet all requirements for sailing, including presenting proper documentation and adhering to any Carnival Cruise Line protocols at the time of sailing.

Full sweepstakes rules, eligibility, and other terms and conditions are available on the contest website.