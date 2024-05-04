Next Embarkation Delayed After Crew Member Goes Missing

Following the distressing situation with a missing crew member aboard Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience, the cruise line has informed passengers onboard that their return to London at the conclusion of the 120-night world cruise will be delayed. This will subsequently impact embarkation for the next voyage, which will now take place on Monday, May 6.

The crew member was reported missing on Friday, May 3, after failing to report to duty that morning. The Spanish coast guard was alerted and the ship immediately began search operations.

During the search for the missing crew member off the northwest coast of Spain, Ambience backtracked and retraced her course for roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) at slower-than-usual speeds to facilitate lookouts. This added time to the ship’s return to her homeport, Tilbury, and the ship will now be arriving later than originally planned.

Photo Credit: Skyshark Media / Shutterstock

Ambience will still be arriving in Tilbury (London) on Sunday, May 5, but not until approximately 9 p.m. instead of the original schedule of 9 a.m.

For the comfort and convenience of both debarking guests as well as those boarding the ship for the next cruise, Ambassador Cruise Line is opting to delay both debarkation and embarkation, rather than do it so late in the evening.

“Due to this later than scheduled arrival, we have taken the decision to delay the embarkation of the next cruise and can confirm that the disembarkation of our Grand Round the World Cruise will now take place 24 hours later, on Monday 6th May 2024,” the announcement stated.

For the extra time onboard, all drinks and Wi-Fi packages are being extended free of charge, and there will be no additional charge for the extra day of car parking. The crew onboard is also planning a full day of activities for the unexpected extra day aboard.

Next Embarkation Delayed

It logically follows that Ambience’s next cruise – an 11-night “British Isles Discovery” tour with port visits in the Netherlands, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, the Channel Islands, and France – will also be shortened by one day. Booked guests are being advised of the details.

“All embarkation timings remain the same, therefore we ask all guests to arrive at the original time shown on their boarding pass, just one day later,” the cruise line explained. “You will not need a new boarding pass to check in.”

Travelers who have booked coach transfers from the Victoria Coach station are likewise to keep the same schedule, only one day later.

Embarking guests are being strongly urged to keep to the details of their embarkation time (with the one day adjustment) as the cruise terminal does not have waiting areas and early arrivals cannot be accommodated.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss)

This is undoubtedly a sad and difficult time for Ambience‘s crew members as well as the entire Ambassador Cruise Line family. The cruise line has acknowledged guests’ understanding and cooperation during the troubling situation.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our guests for the kindness and support that has been shown regarding the recent sad events, it has been very much appreciated,” the cruise line stated.

The 70,285-gross-ton Ambience, the larger of only two ships currently sailing for Ambassador Cruise Line, can welcome 1,400 passengers aboard and is also home to 660 international crew members. The ship first debuted in 1991 and has sailed for Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia, before being purchased for the new Ambassador Cruise Line in 2021.

As Ambience, the ship welcomed her first guests in April 2022. The sad events of the past few days are a somber way to mark her two years of outstanding service with the new cruise line.