Newest Ship Delivered to Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrations Ensue

Carnival Cruise Line officially took delivery of the new Excel-class vessel, Carnival Celebration, from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, four days before the planned inaugural voyage from Southampton.

The ship’s debut will be the culmination of the cruise line’s 50th Anniversary celebrations that have included months-long activities, special events, new merchandise, and more.

Carnival Celebration Leaves Shipyard

The much-anticipated Carnival Celebration was signed over to Carnival Cruise Line on Wednesday morning, officially making the new vessel the 24th ship in the Fun Ship fleet.

“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 24th ship in our fleet. Now, more guests will experience all that our innovative Excel-class has brought to cruising,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“She represents the culmination of our 50th birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”

On hand for the historic occasion were several of the cruise line’s dignitaries and shipyard officials, as well as the inaugural team for the ship’s first sailings.

Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer and Carnival President Christine Duffy. Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

“Our team of shipbuilders are delivering a world-class addition to the Carnival fleet today. She is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly ships,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku. “I am very proud of the results of this great partnership.”

Naming Coming Soon

Carnival Celebration is now navigating through the Turku channel into the Baltic Sea, and from there will make its way to Southampton for the inaugural sailing, a 14-night transatlantic Carnival Journeys voyage that will bring the new ship to its first official homeport, Miami, Florida.

The ship will depart Southampton for her first voyage with guests on November 6, 2022, and will make stops in Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands before arriving in Miami on Sunday, November 20.

Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski / Shutterstock

Carnival Celebration‘s official naming ceremony is planned for the evening of November 20 in Miami. At that time, the ship will be formally welcomed into the fleet with traditional blessings and the breaking of a champagne bottle on her hull for good luck and best wishes for all who will sail on her in the years to come.

A New Ship to Celebrate

Sister ship to the wildly popular Mardi Gras, the new Carnival Celebration mimics much of her sister’s innovative style but has her own unique vibe.

The ship features six distinctive zones, including the high energy, transformative 3-deck atrium, Celebration Central, spanning decks 6, 7, and 8, where bold shows and amazing views will delight guests.

Tropical vibes infuse the Miami-themed 820 Biscayne neighborhood on deck 8, named after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters, where guests will celebrate the culture, architecture, and flavors of the home city where Carnival Cruise Line first began in 1972.

Miami-themed drinks and Cuban-infused options will be found in 820 Biscayne, as well as bold colors and great details that pay homage to the cruise line’s history.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise guests familiar with decades of Carnival cruising won’t want to miss The Golden Jubilee venue on deck 6, an intimate bar highlighting 50 years of fun with exclusive memorabilia from the cruise line’s history. Special artifacts include blueprints, glass-paneled artwork, commemorative coins, and colorful dioramas that showcase different decades of Carnival cruising.

The ship also includes venues and features that have become popular aboard Mardi Gras, including the delicious Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant and the thrilling BOLT rollercoaster.

Carnival Celebration will homeport in Miami year-round, offering 6-8-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries visiting popular ports such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Amber Cove, San Juan, Grand Turk, and more.