Newest MSC Cruise Ship Visits Malta During Maiden Mediterranean Voyage

The LNG-powered (liquefied natural gas) MSC World Europa recently docked in Malta for its inaugural visit to the Mediterranean-based archipelago nation.

MSC World Europa Visits Valletta Cruise Port

Valletta Cruise Port, close to the center of Valletta, the capital of Malta, saw the 215,863-ton French-built MSC World Europa sail in for her first stop ever at the Valletta Cruise Port on Thursday, April 20th, 2023.

MSC World Europa, constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, is currently sailing around the Western Mediterranean as part of her 7-night inaugural voyage.

The current, ongoing maiden journey of the ship includes several ports of embarkation around the Mediterranean, including Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, and the aforementioned Valletta.

MSC World Europa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Valletta Cruise Port)

According to Angelo Capurro, the Executive Director of MSC Cruises, “Malta has been an integral part of our [MSC Cruises’] operation for nearly 25 years, and we have brought hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers to visit this wonderful island.”

Capurro also added that the company was proud that the “MSC World Europa, an ultramodern metropolis at sea, will be a weekly visitor for at least the next 18 months at her port of registry,” referring to Valletta Cruise Port.

A Massive Cruising Vessel with Advanced, Environmentally Friendly Capabilities

Swiss-headquartered MSC Cruises unveiled some of the plans for the company’s largest cruise ship to date, the MSC World Europa—with room for up to 6,762 passengers—back in 2021, touting the vessel’s range of novel features and advancements.

The MSC World Europa comes with many environmentally friendly capabilities. The entry of this ship into the company’s fleet marked the cruise line’s debut in utilizing eco-friendly liquefied natural gas as a main power source.

MSC World Europa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Valletta Cruise Port)

LNG technology is part of MSC Cruises’ efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This newer type of marine fuel will power the massive MSC World Europa as it travels around the Mediterranean during 2023 and 2024. The ship’s 7-night cruises are scheduled to call on Italy, Spain, France, and of course, Malta.

A Maltese Welcoming Party and Crest Exchange

Guests who made their way to Valletta Cruise Port’s terminal to catch the arrival of the MSC World Europa were greeted by a traditional Maltese brass band. Onboard the ship itself, the Master of the Vessel, Captain Dino Sagani, exchanged crests with local authorities to commemorate the ship’s maiden visit to Valletta.

The Maltese port authorities also seem to share many of the sustainability goals that MSC Cruises is aiming for—and that the LGN-powered MSC World Europa exemplifies.

Among the port infrastructure projects taking place at Valletta, the Shore-to-Ship project is being designed to improve Maltese air quality, and contribute to sustainability by allowing ships to connect to electrical provisioning via the quays, which in turn will let these big boats turn off their engines.

Less engine run time will help contribute to a cleaner world by reducing CO2 emissions and eliminating, or at least reducing engine pollutants released into the air.