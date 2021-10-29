Newest Carnival Cruise Ship Raises Record Amount During Onboard Fundraiser

The newest Carnival cruise ship Mardi Gras has only been in service since July 31 and has already raised a record amount of funds for its charity partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Mardi Gras Breaks a Record in Fundraiser

The Mardi Gras, which has recently been christened and is currently sailing her official inaugural cruise, has raised a record of funds onboard. A fundraiser was held on the final sea day, attended by the ship’s Godmother Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez, along with Miss Universe Andrea Meza and other Miss Universe titleholders.

Also taking part was Mardi Gras cruise director Mike Pack along with the cruise line’s President Christine Duffy. The ship raised a record $21,600 for Carnival’s long-term partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Photo Credit: Puerto Rico Tourism Company

“Along with welcoming our guests back on board, our restart allows us to get back to meeting our goal of raising $30 million by 2025 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are proud to support such a worthy cause and even more proud of guests for opening their hearts and raising close to $22,000 for St. Jude in one day.”

It’s been a busy cruise of events onboard the Mardi Gras, which all started from the naming ceremony, which took place in Port Canaveral before the voyage began on October 23. Since then and during the seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, there was a memorable call at San Juan with a welcome by reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres, and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón.

Mardi Gras also visited Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic on October 27, the home country of the ship’s godmother, Kimberly Jiménez. Also, during the final sea day, a question and answer session with Carnival Corp Chairman Micky Arison and Duffy took place, which was hosted by the brand ambassador John Heald.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Following the final port of call in Nassau, Bahamas, the busy voyage will end back in Port Canaveral, Florida, on October 30. It will be back to normal cruising with the next voyage sailing a seven-day Western Caribbean itinerary with calls to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay.

Mari Gras is the first ship in the fleet fully powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features the first roller coaster at sea. There is also the first Big Chicken restaurant from Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, which was officially opened after the naming ceremony. The ship is over 180,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,282 at double occupancy.