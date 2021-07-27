Newest Carnival Cruise Ship Offering More Venues for Complimentary Breakfast

With just days to go until the newest Carnival cruise ship departs on her first pre-inaugural sailing, the cruise line releases more details. When guests are on board the Mardi Gras, they’ll get to enjoy an even wider choice of venues that will offer complimentary breakfast.

Breakfast on Mardi Gras

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that has often been a challenge on a busy carnival cruise. When the new Mardi Gras cruise ship finally departs on its first cruise this Saturday, the ship will offer more venues in which guests can enjoy their breakfast.

The breakfast options for Mardi Gras were posted by Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John healed. He said: “Here on Mardi Gras we are doing things a little differently and it is a brilliant addition. Let’s be honest, Lido is going to be busy, it always is so while that remains an option we are going to offer more places than ever for you to enjoy breakfast. Oh, and before I list the options they are of course at no extra charge.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival cruise ship has a guest capacity of 5,282 at double occupancy, and that’s a lot of guests! The free lido deck buffet is always a common choice for breakfast, but on Mardi Gras, there will be even more venues. Heald has confirmed that the additional breakfast options will also be free and included in the cruise fare.

There are a total of six additional venues to the Lido Buffet that will be opened for breakfast. One of the most obvious choices will be the Palm Dining Room on deck 6 aft. The venue will offer a sea day brunch and port day breakfast menu. The dining room onboard cruise ships have always been an additional option for guests, so this is expected.

Cucina del Capitano, which is located on deck 8 mid-ship, will be open for complimentary breakfast. The Italian-inspired venue will offer a waiter service, and guests can also sit outside. All the common choices will be available, including Eggs Benedict, Omelets, Eggs To Order, French Toast, Pancakes, Waffles, Cereals, Yogurts, fruits, and more.

Guys Pig and Anchor located on deck 8 aft will offer a full-service buffet with everything just like on the lido. This will likely be among the most popular alternatives for breakfast as guests can enjoy eating outside too.

Big flavor. Big food. Big fun. Right here on Mardi Gras! When you get onboard don't forget to try out @BigChickenShaq! 🐔 🔥 🙌 #ChooseFun #CarnivalMardiGras pic.twitter.com/cfj3fPccae — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) July 24, 2021

Blue Iguana will have breakfast burritos available to order on deck 16. Shaq’s new Big Chicken Restaurant, which will be the first in the fleet, will offer a range of breakfast choices, including chicken sandwiches. The java Blue Cafe which is often an essential part of getting the morning coffee, will also have the choice of complimentary English muffin sandwiches.

Carnival Cruise Line may be expecting an overcrowded Lido buffet, and during the first series of voyages, it could take some time to iron out any issues, which is common for a new cruise ship.

Mardi Gras Countdown:

More details continue to trickle out from Carnival’s Brand Ambassador while he’s onboard the vessel. Cruise Hive is also counting down to the most anticipated new cruise ship of 2021, and we’ve already covered the BOLT roller coaster, excel suites, and the Loft 19 retreat.

The ship will begin sailing out of Port Canaveral this Saturday. The ship will sail a seven-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary, including calls at San Juan, Amber Cove, and Nassau.