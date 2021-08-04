Newest Carnival Cruise Ship Makes First-Ever Visit at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras cruise ship has made its first-ever call at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The visit is part of the ship’s maiden voyage out of Port Canaveral with guests on board.

Mardi Gras Amber Cove Visit

Mardi Gras continues with her maiden voyage and makes a first-ever call at Amber Cove, the second scheduled port during the voyage. The leadership team from the vessel joined local officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate the arrival of the line’s flagship.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy also attended as she is on board during the maiden voyage, and she said, “We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Amber Cove while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy. The restart of cruising in Amber Cove has such a wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Amber Cove for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

Mardi Gras in Amber Cove

The ship arrived at the Caribbean port at approximately 9:00 AM on August 4 and remains docked at the pier until around 6:00 PM. Mardi Gras already made an important visit in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the day before, marking the start of the cruising season there.

The vessel will spend a day at sea on Thursday before the final port of call in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday, August 6. Mardi Gras will then complete the maiden voyage back In Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday, August 7.

This sailing is the first time guests have enjoyed the much anticipated new cruise ship featuring the first roller coaster at sea. Mardi Gras is the first in the fleet to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and brings tons of new experiences and venues not seen on other ships in the fleet.

Carnival’s new flagship will continue to offer seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Mardi Gras is 180,800 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 5,282 at double occupancy. The ship is sailings with at least 95% fully vaccinated guests, and there are protocols to make sure everyone on board remains protected.