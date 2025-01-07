New Zero Alcohol Collection to Roll Out on Princess Cruises’ Ships

Cruise vacations often conjure images of sitting poolside with an exotic-looking cocktail, cooling off with a refreshing mug of beer, and choosing from a selection of dinner wines, but Princess Cruises is set to introduce a new drink menu for those who prefer non-alcoholic options.

The cruise line will soon roll out the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection of 10 to 20 curated craft cocktails. The mocktails will be available on each of the line’s 17 ships beginning in March 2025.

The team behind the new drinks menu includes Princess Cruises’ own mixologists in collaboration with Sips, the popular cocktail bar in Barcelona, and celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd, known for hosting live mixology events and virtual cocktail classes.

Along with mocktails, the menu will offer alcohol-free wine and champagne, and domestic and imported non-alcoholic beer.

Among the signature offerings will be those from Betty Buzz Creations, the sparking beverage brand created by actor Blake Lively. Blake’s Breeze, for example, is described as a “crisp and refreshing blend of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit, a splash of soda, and a twist of citrus.”

Princess Cruises developed the alcohol-free drinks menu as part of its commitment to create inclusive experiences for guests.

“The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection reimagines what non-alcoholic drinks can be—delicious, sophisticated, and celebratory,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises.

“By collaborating with exceptional brands like Betty Buzz and Lyre’s, and industry-leading mixologists, we’re proud to offer premium zero-proof options that complement the elevated Princess experience,” added Kohen.

All of the drinks featured in the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will be included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. Those plans already include unlimited beverages along with other amenities and services.

Additional perks added to both packages in 2023 include free room service delivery of food and beverages, and the OceanNow delivery of food and drinks anywhere on a Princess ship.

Plenty of Choices in Princess Cruises’ Mocktail Collection

In addition to the alcohol-free mocktails from the Betty Buzz Creations, Princess Cruises teamed up with other brands including Lyre’s Spirit Company and 24K Margarita, plus a wine selection created by Australian singer/songwriter Kylie Minogue.

Read Also: Drinking Ages on Cruise Ships: The Rules

Featured in the cruise line’s new collection is Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, such as the No-Jito Royale, inspired by the classic mojito but made with Lyre’s White Cane Spirit, fresh mint, and lime.

Princess Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators)

Kylie Minogue’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé is part of the curated menu, as is Lewis Hamilton’s 24K margarita, made from non-alcoholic tequila manufactured in Mexico.

Princess Cruises is not the first cruise line to offer a curated menu of mocktails. Luxury line Seabourn in May 2024 introduced its Zero @ Sea program, offering zero-proof drinks. Among the drink choices are Ginny ’n Tonic, Amalfi Spritz, and Not So Cosmo.

Many other cruise lines also offer non-alcoholic beverages. MSC Cruises is among those that feature an alcohol-free beverage package, providing mocktails and beer plus soda, energy drinks, and coffee and tea, among other options.

Princess Cruises is a premium line with ships sailing global itineraries. Its newest ship is Sun Princess, which entered service as the first Sphere-class vessel in February 2024. The cruise line will soon launch its 18th ship, the 4,300-guest Star Princess, set to debut in September 2025.