New Viking Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Viking Hathor, which is about to join Viking’s longship fleet, is well on its way to cruising the Nile River by the end of the summer. The new ship was “floated out” on March 21, 2024, which means the ship is moving on to the final stage of construction.

New Viking River Ship Floats Out In Cairo

Viking Cruises is continuing to make progress toward its goal of having six ships sailing in Egypt by 2025. When Viking Hathor debuts in August of 2024, it will be the fifth ship in the cruise line’s state-of-the-art river fleet to be sailing the Nile River.

Marking an important construction milestone, Viking Hathor was “floated out” on Thursday, March 21, 2024. This means the ship has successfully made the transition from dry dock to staying afloat in the water.

Viking Hathor’s float out was celebrated in a traditional ceremony at the Massara shipyard in Cairo. She will now be transferred to a nearby outfitting dock to complete the final phase of construction, which includes the interior built-out and putting the finishing touches on the Scandinavian design the cruise line is known for.

Once completed, Viking Hathor will be identical to its sister ships, Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, all of which were specifically designed to sail the Nile River. Viking Osiris joined the Viking fleet in 2022, while Viking Aton entered service in August 2023 – only a year before the soon-to-be-finished Viking Hathor.

Like its sister-ships, the new Egypt-bound vessel will be equipped to host 82 guests in 41 staterooms, which include 12 standard staterooms, 21 veranda staterooms, six veranda suites, and two explorer suites. An additional 48 crew members will also be onboard to tend to guests.

Viking Hathor

The 3,600-gross ton ship will also feature familiar elements from other Viking vessels, such as the indoor/outdoor Aquavit terrace meant for al fresco dining, an onboard library, and a pool and sundeck with 360-degree views.

Viking Sobek, which will be a fourth, identical sister ship, is also currently under construction in Cairo. She will join Viking’s Nile River fleet in 2025.

Two of Viking’s older ships, Viking Ra and MS Antares, are also already sailing throughout Egypt, bringing Viking’s ship count to six for the region by next year.

Viking Hathor Slated To Set Sail In Egypt In August 2024

When Viking Hathor enters service in August of 2024, she will join her sisters in sailing the cruise line’s popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary in Egypt, which is offered year-round.

“Egypt is a phenomenal destination, and we are pleased with the continued interest for our Nile River voyages. Our guests are thinking people who are curious about the world—and Egypt, with its cultural treasures and ancient antiquities, remains at the top of the travel list for many of them,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“With the float out of the Viking Hathor, we look forward to welcoming more guests to experience this fantastic region,” added Hagen.

The Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary takes place on both land and sea, beginning in Cairo with a three-night stay at a luxury hotel. While in Cairo, guests are invited to visit landmarks like the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Necropolis of Sakkara, the Mosque of Muhammad Ali, and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Viking Hathor

After three days of exploring Cairo, guests are flown to Luxor to embark on a round-trip river cruise onboard one of Viking Cruises’ soon-to-be six Egyptian longships.

During the eight-day journey, passengers sail down the Nile River, stopping to visit iconic destinations like the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Khnum in Esna, and the Dendera Temple complex in Qena.

At the end of the sailing, guests are flown back to Cairo for a final night in a luxury hotel in the ancient city before making the trip home. But for guests looking to extend their vacation, Viking also offers pre and post extensions that provide privileged access to some archives and exhibits.

Read Also: Cruise Line Marks Launch of River Cruise High-Season

These extensions include the five-day British Collections of Ancient Egypt, which begins in London and is guided by an expert Egyptologist. The journey includes a special look at the Egyptian Collection at the famed British Museum and a visit to the home and personal museum of world-renowned architect, Sir John Soane, among other historical destinations.

Additionally, guests can opt for a 3-night pre-extension in Istanbul, or a 4-night post-extension to Jordan, which includes Petra, the Dead Sea, and Amman.